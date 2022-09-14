Read full article on original website
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
Android Authority
How to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps
Pins are especially useful when you're offroad, or trying to navigate to parking, not a venue. Pinning locations can be vital in any navigation app — not every place worth visiting has a labeled address, and often tech companies aren’t keeping up with housing developments. In this instance, we’ll share how to pin a location on your iPhone using Apple Maps.
The Verge
There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages
If you update your iPhone to iOS 16 this week, you’re going to want to spend a few minutes tweaking your settings. You definitely want to turn on haptic feedback for the keyboard, you might want the battery percentage back in your status bar, and it’s a good idea to spend some time playing around with your Focus modes.
Emoji 15 update for Android brings new emoji, emphasis on colors and customization
Android has announced a host of updates coming to its emoji experience with Emoji 15.0. The update will allow users to use animated emojis, customizable ones through Emoji Kitchen on Android and by using Noto Color Emoji on Chrome.
ZDNet
iOS 16 just dropped: Here are all the improvements you asked for
Apple officially released iOS 16 on Monday. Included in the new operating system are countless changes to how your iPhone works and, at times, looks. For the last few months, I've been using iOS 16 on my iPhone 13 Pro Max during the developer beta program. With the official release of iOS 16 starting today, anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the new operating system.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
Phone Arena
Google teases the colors of the Pixel 7 yet again, but this time with potato chips
When you hear the name Google, a few things probably come to your mind. You probably think of Google Search, Gmail, Google Docs, Android, and Google's own Pixel devices like the. Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro. But we bet you never think about potato chips?. Apparently, the...
The Verge
Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
The Verge
How to capture text from a video on your Android phone
One of the cool new features in iOS 16, the latest version of Apple’s OS, is called Live Text, which allows you to quickly capture and use text from both a still photo and, now, a video as well. While Android doesn’t (yet) capture text directly from video, it does capture text from still photos using the handy Google Lens app — and with a little bit of maneuvering, you can use Lens to capture text from a video as well. It may not be quite as quick as Live Text, but it’s mostly painless and works just as well.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
The Verge
Apple is too strict with copy and paste in iOS 16
In my time using iOS 16 so far, I’ve generally been very pleased with the new features and improvements. The customizable lock screen is fun. Removing the background of images just by holding down on a picture’s subject still hasn’t gotten old. But only a few days after the new software rolled out, I’ve already found my biggest frustration: iOS now asks if it’s okay to paste an item from one app to another. Constantly. Over and over and over again.
The Verge
Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft
Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
The Verge
Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off
Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
