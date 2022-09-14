ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
Man dies after being shot multiple times, police say

A man died Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times in Newark, investigators said. Police were called to the corner of South Orange and Munn Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. and found 50-year-old Kyle Eley, of Irvington, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement from the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY'S RESIDENCE

Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident

No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and guests had to evacuate the second floor of Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports...
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor

Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
Toms River Man Charged With Attacking Cops At Capitol Building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police said they arrested a Toms River man for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Salvatore Vassallo, 59, was arrested in Toms River on September 14 and charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder,” police said. While these two are felonies, he is also charged with five misdemeanors.
VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home

This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
