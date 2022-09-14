An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.

MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO