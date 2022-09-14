Read full article on original website
18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
NJ man arrested for beating girlfriend to death with hammer
Police arrested a 33-year-old man for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment on Sept. 10. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez for the murder of Carmen Lopez Barahona
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
MURDER: Man Dies Months After Being Stabbed By Woman In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says
A 28-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with murder after the man she's accused of having stabbed in February died of his injuries over the summer, authorities announced. Sykirrah Kirkland stabbed Omar Boatwright, 29, who was found with injuries at 67 Lexington Ave., around 8:05 the morning of Saturday,...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Gun, Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities say an Atlantic City man was arrested on Wednesday following a search warrant that led to the recovery of a gun and drugs. According to detectives, the warrant, executed in the first block of North Albany Avenue, was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Man dies after being shot multiple times, police say
A man died Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times in Newark, investigators said. Police were called to the corner of South Orange and Munn Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. and found 50-year-old Kyle Eley, of Irvington, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement from the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Seized In Atlantic City Bust: Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section made a warranted search in the first block of North Albany Avenue. During the search, detectives recovered a 45-caliber...
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident
No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and guests had to evacuate the second floor of Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports...
Linden police: 4-year-old struck by car while riding bike, in critical condition
Linden police say a 4-year-old boy who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle is in critical condition.
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
ATLANTIC CITY: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
Police and detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place a short time ago on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. No details have been released yet. We will update you as information becomes available.
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
Toms River Man Charged With Attacking Cops At Capitol Building
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police said they arrested a Toms River man for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Salvatore Vassallo, 59, was arrested in Toms River on September 14 and charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder,” police said. While these two are felonies, he is also charged with five misdemeanors.
Investigation underway after decomposing body found in vehicle in Atlantic County, NJ
Two men have been charged for possessing and dealing drugs across Atlantic County while another investigation is just underway after a man was found dead in a parked vehicle from an apparent drug overdose in Egg Harbor Township. We'll begin with the latter case, as Egg Harbor Township Police announced...
VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home
This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
