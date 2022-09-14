ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Returns to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

Monday, September 19th, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow returns to Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide). Hellzapoppin, like the best things in life (Halloween, Christmas, and your birthday), typically comes but once a year. If you went to a previous performance of Hellzapoppin here in Lubbock, you know how good they are. "Professional" and "Circus Sideshow" don't seem like two things that would ever go together, but with Hellzapoppin, it's true. You get truly talented and charismatic performers doing unbelievable, sometimes even shocking, feats.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock bride fulfills dream of father walking her down aisle at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center. In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland

You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Joyland Will Most Likely Not Be a Haunted Amusement Park

Things kind of spun out of control. I guess I have to start with the fact that I'm part owner of Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock and Bat City Scaregrounds in Austin. (I'm not looking to put plugs in here, but it's important to the story). My partner and I have been doing this for 16 years, and truth be told we're just now starting to see the light of day.
LUBBOCK, TX
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?

Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day

The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?

Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

