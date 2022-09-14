Monday, September 19th, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow returns to Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide). Hellzapoppin, like the best things in life (Halloween, Christmas, and your birthday), typically comes but once a year. If you went to a previous performance of Hellzapoppin here in Lubbock, you know how good they are. "Professional" and "Circus Sideshow" don't seem like two things that would ever go together, but with Hellzapoppin, it's true. You get truly talented and charismatic performers doing unbelievable, sometimes even shocking, feats.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO