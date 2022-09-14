Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
Save Big on Kid’s Items at This Amazing Lubbock Shopping Event!
Just Between Friends of Lubbock is an organization that hosts two pop-up kid's consignment sales each year and one of them starts this Friday! Owner and Event Coordinator Kelsie Sanchez is thrilled for the public to come and check out all of the magnificent merchandise that they have to offer during this exclusive event.
Hot for Harley: A Van Halen Tribute Band and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson and a Van Halen tribute band? Can anything beat that?. Well, I'd personally like it more if Nine Inch Nails came to town and played in a dingy old basement, but I'll take what I can get. Next Halen, the Van Halen tribute band, will be performing at Wild...
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Returns to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom
Monday, September 19th, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow returns to Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide). Hellzapoppin, like the best things in life (Halloween, Christmas, and your birthday), typically comes but once a year. If you went to a previous performance of Hellzapoppin here in Lubbock, you know how good they are. "Professional" and "Circus Sideshow" don't seem like two things that would ever go together, but with Hellzapoppin, it's true. You get truly talented and charismatic performers doing unbelievable, sometimes even shocking, feats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock bride fulfills dream of father walking her down aisle at UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center. In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
Joyland Will Most Likely Not Be a Haunted Amusement Park
Things kind of spun out of control. I guess I have to start with the fact that I'm part owner of Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock and Bat City Scaregrounds in Austin. (I'm not looking to put plugs in here, but it's important to the story). My partner and I have been doing this for 16 years, and truth be told we're just now starting to see the light of day.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?
Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
‘Miracles still happen,’ Lubbock community helps struggling stranger find new hope
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two weeks ago, Teri Fontenot and her two dogs braved strong storms of the year under an awning at Clapp Park. Facing an empty bank account and full shelters, a metal bench was her only support in the world. This week, she returned to Clapp Park in her new car – sporting […]
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
Lubbock Woman Startled by Adorable Late-Night Intruder
Everyone has a nighttime routine that they like to follow. For me, it involves skin care, getting comfy in bed, scrolling through my phone for a bit, and reading a couple of chapters from a book before setting my alarm and going to sleep. Late last night, I was reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day
The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?
Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrate the Holidays With Lindsey Stirling at the Buddy Holly Hall
You might know her from her time on America's Got Talent in 2010, you're one of her 13 million subscribers on YouTube, or you've seen her pop up on your TikTok feed. No matter how you're familiar with Lindsey Stirling, you're going to want to catch her Snow Waltz tour coming to Lubbock this November.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0