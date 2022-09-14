Read full article on original website
Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
NEW YORK (WKRC) - A national pet adoption and donation campaign hit record numbers in its efforts to "clear the shelters." Clear the Shelters 2022, a campaign through NBCUniversal Local, was able to find over 161,000 pets across the country homes during the month of August, the highest single-year adoption total in its eight-year history.
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines.
Members of the Baumgartner family lead busy lives. Taylor and Tiffany have full-time jobs, coach soccer, teach church classes and volunteer — all while raising three children under the age of 10. Rounding out the busy household is their dog, Lola, and their two senior cats, Burke and Blahnik. (Whew!)
Ask Cathy: Is Separating Cats Harmful?
Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: You know, there are so many different pet insurance companies that are now out in this space. And so I know that it's difficult for a pet parent to make the decision, 1. And then 2, we also have CareCredit. So, you know, talk to me a little bit about how, how is our synergy between pet insurance and CareCredit.
Dozens of dog deaths in Michigan are attributed to parvovirus
“Canine parvovirus is a severe and highly contagious disease in dogs but (the state) and veterinary professionals have extensive experience with this virus," state veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Choosing the right pet insurance for your furry family member. Sadly, it’s not uncommon for our pets to become sick or injured, and if you’re not prepared, the vet bills can soon add up. The 2022 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report* found that 61 per cent of cats and 39 per cent of dogs in the UK are uninsured, showing that many pets may not be covered for all eventualities.
When it comes to pet ownership people, including Black Americans, spend big time on their cherished animals. In fact, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reports the industry posted $123.6 billion in sales during 2021, the highest ever and the second straight banner year for the business. The data come...
Pets carry germs and infections that can cause illness to both parents and children. Different animals also bear various health risks. The most common illness your child might catch from a pet is stomach illness and food poisoning. Some animals carry a more harmful disease that can also affect a child's health, HSE reported.
