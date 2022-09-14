Diaz picked up a save against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over one inning. St. Louis managed only one run and one hit against a trio of Cincinnati pitchers through eight frames, and Diaz was asked to preserve a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a shift-busting single to begin the frame and then walked Tommy Edman to put the tying runs on base before retiring Paul Goldschmidt on a flyout. Nolan Arenado then hit a pop-fly single to load the bases, and Albert Pujols followed with a sacrifice fly, but Diaz got Corey Dickerson to ground out to end the game and earn the save. Despite the shaky outing, Diaz has looked like the Reds' closer of the future, posting a 1.93 ERA and 75:27 K:BB over 56 innings. He's likely to get most of Cincinnati's save chances down the stretch, though those may be limited given the team's poor record.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO