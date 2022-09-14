Read full article on original website
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Exits with injury
Suarez was removed from Friday's game against the Angels with an apparent right wrist injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez popped out during the fifth inning and clutched at his wrist as he ran to first base, and he didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes career home run No. 698 vs. Reds
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit the 698th home run of his career Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds. The game-tying two-run blast -- Pujols' 19th of the season -- came in the sixth inning off a first-pitch slider from right-hander Raynel Espinal. Here's a look:. That no-doubter to...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson batting fifth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Dickerson will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Fernando Cruz and the Reds. Alec Burleson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson for 9.2 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. McCarthy's off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks faced. He's been on fire lately, hitting .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw
Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
numberfire.com
Mets' Mark Canha batting sixth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Mark Canha is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Canha will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Tyler Naquin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Canha for 8.2 FanDuel points...
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
CBS Sports
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 11 in win
Carrasco (15-6) earned the victory Thursday against the Pirates, striking out 11 in six innings while allowing a run on four hits and two walks. Carrasco struck out eight batters in the first three innings on his way to fanning a season-high 11, and he finished the outing by retiring the last eight batters he faced. The veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last 10 starts, compiling a 2.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 62:16 K:BB in 59.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Accounts for offense in loss
Walker went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Padres. Walker was the Diamondbacks' offense in this one, teeing up a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the ninth. He doubled his homer total for September to four and extended his career high to 34 long balls on the year. The first baseman has maintained a .235/.328/.480 slash line with 83 RBI, 76 runs scored, a stolen base and 21 doubles through 142 contests, with the impressive power helping to offset some of his overall batting struggles.
CBS Sports
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
CBS Sports
Reds' Alexis Diaz: Survives for seventh save
Diaz picked up a save against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over one inning. St. Louis managed only one run and one hit against a trio of Cincinnati pitchers through eight frames, and Diaz was asked to preserve a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a shift-busting single to begin the frame and then walked Tommy Edman to put the tying runs on base before retiring Paul Goldschmidt on a flyout. Nolan Arenado then hit a pop-fly single to load the bases, and Albert Pujols followed with a sacrifice fly, but Diaz got Corey Dickerson to ground out to end the game and earn the save. Despite the shaky outing, Diaz has looked like the Reds' closer of the future, posting a 1.93 ERA and 75:27 K:BB over 56 innings. He's likely to get most of Cincinnati's save chances down the stretch, though those may be limited given the team's poor record.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Designated for assignment
Beede was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. Beede served exclusively as a starter early in the season but drew five starts over the last several weeks. He wasn't particularly effective over the last month, posting a 7.78 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 19.2 innings over seven appearances (five starts) since Aug. 8. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Eric Stout was recalled from Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
Rays and fans need to reconcile. How ‘bout in the upper deck?
ST. PETERSBURG — So, this is kinda embarrassing. In most markets, a pennant race means fans flock to the box office to snatch up the best seats in the house. Around here, a pennant race means the Rays need to drop ticket prices to give the illusion that Tropicana Field is somewhat close to filled.
CBS Sports
Mets' Mark Canha: Takes seat Thursday
Canha isn't starting Thursday against the Pirates. Canha has hit .269 with a home run, two doubles, five runs and four RBI over his last seven games but will be out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 25. Tyler Naquin is starting in left field and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Ineffective against Giants
Morton (8-6) got the loss after he pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters against the Giants on Wednesday. Morton didn't have his best stuff again Wednesday, giving up four runs for the second straight outing and third time in his last four starts. After a hot stretch from June 17 to July 8, he's been inconsistent, allowing four or more runs in six out of 11 outings. Morton now owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 187 strikeouts over 157.2 innings in 28 starts this season.
