Montana State

KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scotts Bluff, west. central Morrill, northwestern Banner, southern Sioux and east central. Goshen Counties through 200 PM MDT... At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near Yoder to...
WYOMING STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Patchy Dense Fog Continues This Morning... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Patchy dense fog across portions of the Wind River Basin. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...The...
RIVERTON, WY
KULR8

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...OUTFLOW BOUNDARY FROM DISSIPATING THUNDERSTORMS OVER INL PUSHING. SOUTH TOWARD MINIDOKA, ABERDEEN, STERLING, AND THE AMERICAN FALLS. RESERVOIR THROUGH 630 PM... At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow. boundary extending from 12 miles west of Taber to 14...
ENVIRONMENT
explorebigsky.com

Gallatin, Madison counties announce new Big Sky emergency management agreement

Gallatin and Madison counties announced Friday an interlocal agreement that consolidates emergency services under the Gallatin County Emergency Management Program. Gallatin County moving forward will provide emergency management services, wildfire protection and a hazardous materials response team for the pocket of Big Sky that sits within Madison County’s boundary, according to the release issued Friday afternoon.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Whiskey Is Huge in Montana. Who Has The Best?

Montana loves many things, and one of them is good whiskey. From smooth rye whiskey to drink fire-side to a classic old-fashioned, there is a whiskey for everyone. Whiskey is a point of pride for most distilleries in Montana. Wherever there is a distillery, there is whiskey. Most of them are delicious, and locals regularly buy Montana brands over national ones. So one question remains: where is the best whiskey in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
MONTANA STATE
Laurel Outlook

Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies

Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for September 13 – 16

The Trail Ridge Fire, burning about 10 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield, is estimated to be around 17,000 acres and is 30% contained. Cool, wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday helped to slow down fire progression. The fire is now entering the ‘warning’ stage of the evacuation plan. Cool, humid temps are expected next week which may help mitigate fire behavior.
MONTANA STATE

