FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
extrainningsoftball.com
DJ Sanders Joins Memphis Coaching Staff
Memphis has hired DJ Sanders as an assistant coach. Sanders spent the 2022 collegiate season on staff at Mississippi State. Serving as the volunteer assistant coach, she was part of the group that guided the Bulldogs to victory in the Tallahassee regional and a berth in the Super Regional round.
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
87-year-old Memphis man reclaims record as oldest person to paddle Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe. Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he […]
Memphis commit, local ATH Arion Carter talks recent visit to Vanderbilt
Memphis commit and local ATH Arion Carter is having a big senior season and discussed his recent visit to Vanderbilt.
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
tri-statedefender.com
Legendary musician Charles Hodges honored by Mt. Pisgah classmates
Internationally recognized, award-winning musician Charles E. Hodges Sr. recently was honored by his old classmates from Mt. Pisgah School. “The Mt. Pisgah class of 1966 invited everyone to come out and celebrate Charles Hodges,” said Dorothy Rhodes, one of the event’s organizers. “Even when he was in school, we knew he was gifted. Charles Hodges has won awards all over the world, and we just wanted to give him his flowers while he was still living.”
Ezekiel Kelly was a Raleigh kid ‘raised’ by the streets, youth advocate says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many are asking what went on in Ezekiel Kelly’s life that led him to allegedly go a shooting spree, killing innocent people. Youth advocate Torrey Bates remembers when he heard Kelly was the person police said was behind the mass shootings in Memphis. “I open the Facebook unknowingly and saw Ezekiel going […]
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
actionnews5.com
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
hoopseen.com
Andre Whitehead's Team Thad Combine Standouts
This past weekend I attended the 2022 Team Thad Elite Combine in Memphis. The event was loaded with young talent from all over the Southeast. With my focus on Tennessee, I have chosen 9 players that seriously caught my eye. Here they are listed alphabetically:. Thin athlete was a bucket...
actionnews5.com
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
WREG
Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
actionnews5.com
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of hand-carved jack o’ lanterns are coming to Shelby Farms Park for its newest fall attraction. Jack O’ Lantern World will be a 3/4-mile-long walk to celebrate Halloween, art, nature, and fall. This family-friendly attraction that originated in Chicago is the vision and...
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
