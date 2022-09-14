ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

extrainningsoftball.com

DJ Sanders Joins Memphis Coaching Staff

Memphis has hired DJ Sanders as an assistant coach. Sanders spent the 2022 collegiate season on staff at Mississippi State. Serving as the volunteer assistant coach, she was part of the group that guided the Bulldogs to victory in the Tallahassee regional and a berth in the Super Regional round.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
NASHVILLE, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Legendary musician Charles Hodges honored by Mt. Pisgah classmates

Internationally recognized, award-winning musician Charles E. Hodges Sr. recently was honored by his old classmates from Mt. Pisgah School. “The Mt. Pisgah class of 1966 invited everyone to come out and celebrate Charles Hodges,” said Dorothy Rhodes, one of the event’s organizers. “Even when he was in school, we knew he was gifted. Charles Hodges has won awards all over the world, and we just wanted to give him his flowers while he was still living.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
MEMPHIS, TN
hoopseen.com

Andre Whitehead's Team Thad Combine Standouts

This past weekend I attended the 2022 Team Thad Elite Combine in Memphis. The event was loaded with young talent from all over the Southeast. With my focus on Tennessee, I have chosen 9 players that seriously caught my eye. Here they are listed alphabetically:. Thin athlete was a bucket...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
MEMPHIS, TN

