Bonnie Raitt Releases Music Video Catalog Remastered for HD, Continues Tour

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVBtz_0hvHBeXV00

Bonnie Raitt has released her capitol records music video catalog, remastered for HD. They are now available on her YouTube channel.

All while the artist is continuing her current tour following the release of her latest studio album, Just Like That… Fans can check out the tour dates below.

According to a press statement, “A joint initiative was launched in 2019 between YouTube Music and Universal Music Group to upgrade some of the most iconic music videos of all time to the highest visual quality, to ensure that current and future generations will be able to see and hear timeless classics as they’ve never been experienced before. Raitt has joined this initiative with the re-release of 13 of her Capitol Records era music videos made between 1989 – 2006, available now on her Official YouTube Channel.”

Four videos from Raitt’s March 1989 classic Nick of Time were the first to be re-released, including “Love Letter,” “Nick Of Time,” “Have A Heart,” and “Thing Called Love,” which features a flirtatious energy with actor Dennis Quaid.

The reissue of the videos coincided with the induction of Nick of Time as one of 25 benchmark audio recordings for this year’s National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress has chosen to preserve Nick of Time as a recording that helped shape our nation’s history and culture, bringing the registry up to 600 works.

Additionally, three singles from Raitt’s 7x-platinum June 1991 album Luck Of the Draw were remastered, including “Something To Talk About,” as well as the album’s second single, the ballad “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

These videos were followed by “Not The Only One,” which hit No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992, the sultry hit “Love Sneakin’ Up On You,” “Storm Warning,” and from her Fundamental album, “Blue For No Reason.”

Bonnie Raitt recently released her 21st album ‘Just Like That…,’ receiving the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also honored with the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Women In Music Awards.

In March, Raitt embarked on a 75-date US tour, including multiple sold-out shows in Boston, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Washington DC, NYC, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

JUST LIKE THAT… SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER / NOVEMBER 2022 TOUR DATES

With Special Guest Mavis Staples

17-Sept Oxbow RiverStage Napa, CA – SOLD OUT

18-Sept The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

20-Sept Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA

22-Sept Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

24-Sept The Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

27-Sept The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA – SOLD OUT

With Special Guest Marc Cohn

30-Sep ASU Gammage Tempe, AZ – SOLD OUT

1-Oct Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ – SOLD OUT

4-Oct Kiva Auditorium Albuquerque, NM

5-Oct Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX

7-Oct Majestic Theatre San Antonio, TX

8-Oct Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie, TX

2-Nov ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX – SOLD OUT

4-Nov Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sugar Land, TX

5-Nov Mahalia Jackson Theater New Orleans, LA

8-Nov Thalia Mara Hall Jackson, MS

9-Nov BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL

11-Nov Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA

12-Nov St. Augustine Amphitheater St Augustine, FL – SOLD OUT

15-Nov King Center Melbourne, FL – SOLD OUT

16-Nov Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL

18-Nov Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL – SOLD OUT

19-Nov Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Shorefire Media

American Songwriter

Big Thief Reveal Extensive Worldwide Tour Through 2023

Big Thief has revealed a series of 2023 tour dates crossing the U.S., United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in support of the band’s 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, a collection of 20 songs born out of their collective pilgrimages to the southwest, the east and west coasts of America throughout 2020.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Leslie Odom Jr. to Release New Holiday Box Set ‘Merry Merry’

The acclaimed multi-hyphenate, Leslie Odom Jr. announced this week that he will release a new holiday box set, Merry Merry, on November 4. The new box set will include Odom’s The Christmas Album and the deluxe version of his LP, Simply Christmas, on red and green vinyl. Also included will be a “Merry Everything” Christmas ornament and a Christmas card signed by the Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

