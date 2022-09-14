ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly Goddard brings a kaleidoscope of joy to London Fashion Week

Picture something pink. Make it brighter. Throw in some tulle. And then some more. Again. Keep going until what’s in front of you resembles a frothy fuchsia sort of cupcake. That’s Molly Goddard. OK, not quite. But you get the idea.Since 2014, the west Londoner has made a name for herself for her voluminous, larger-than-life frocks. Coming in myriad eye-popping shades, they are almost always one of the highlights of the season, bringing a much-needed dose of dressing-up box energy to the runway.Though Goddard has been a name to note ever since her namesake brand’s inception, it was thanks to...
