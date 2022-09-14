ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Class 2A, No. 9 Triton Central stifles Indian Creek for Homecoming victory

FAIRLAND – Class 2A, No. 9 Triton Central put forth its most complete effort of the season Friday and throttled Indian Creek, 49-14, at Mendenhall Field. “You can see the last two weeks we are really starting to hit our stride,” said Triton Central head coach Tim Able. “We are not where we need to be yet, but it’s good to see things are starting to mix.”
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Morristown tennis scores dominant win over Lutheran

Morristown tennis put forth a dominant performance Wednesday in a 5-0 win on its home courts. The visiting Saints forfeited at No. 2 doubles, putting the Yellow Jackets (4-7) up 1-0 now before the first serve. At No. 1 doubles, Dalton McMichael and Michael Ballinger blanked Lutheran’s Matthew Naing and...
MORRISTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Wangyo Mun, 82, of Shelbyville

Wangyo Mun, 82, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home. He was born January 2, 1940 in Seoul, South Korea. He later married Poongduck (Chung) and she preceded him in death. Survivors include 3 children- daughter SukHee Leach of Greenwood, 2 sons- Daniel Mun (wife Kyung...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Max Express rules in $100,000 Empire Stakes at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Max Express has been a horse that has always been consistent and competitive throughout his career. He has been right there in many stakes races, but it wasn’t until the 21st running of the $100,000 Empire Stakes Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis that his status changed from stakes placed to stakes winner.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day for Saturday for Central Indiana Region - including Shelby Co.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for Saturday, Sept. 17 in the following regions:. Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby. Note: The counties referenced in the region(s)...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN
WDTN

Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor

WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
WILLIAMSBURG, IN

