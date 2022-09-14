FAIRLAND – Class 2A, No. 9 Triton Central put forth its most complete effort of the season Friday and throttled Indian Creek, 49-14, at Mendenhall Field. “You can see the last two weeks we are really starting to hit our stride,” said Triton Central head coach Tim Able. “We are not where we need to be yet, but it’s good to see things are starting to mix.”

