shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Southwestern secures MHC soccer title with shutout victory over Hauser
Owen Stringer’s goal in the first eight minutes Friday was enough for Class A, No. 19 Southwestern to claim the Mid-Hoosier Conference championship. The Spartans added four more goals for an emphatic 5-0 victory at home over Hauser (0-7-1, 0-3 MHC). Southwestern’s first goal was backed by a pair...
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 9 Triton Central stifles Indian Creek for Homecoming victory
FAIRLAND – Class 2A, No. 9 Triton Central put forth its most complete effort of the season Friday and throttled Indian Creek, 49-14, at Mendenhall Field. “You can see the last two weeks we are really starting to hit our stride,” said Triton Central head coach Tim Able. “We are not where we need to be yet, but it’s good to see things are starting to mix.”
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's Lux, Triton Central's Kleeman proving defensive leaders come in all sizes
Physical size is not a requirement for leadership responsibilities. Shelbyville football head coach Brian Glesing and Triton Central football head coach Tim Able are relying on undersized linebackers to lead their respective defenses in 2022. Cael Lux, listed as five-foot, six inches and 134 pounds, was converted from safety to...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Morristown tennis scores dominant win over Lutheran
Morristown tennis put forth a dominant performance Wednesday in a 5-0 win on its home courts. The visiting Saints forfeited at No. 2 doubles, putting the Yellow Jackets (4-7) up 1-0 now before the first serve. At No. 1 doubles, Dalton McMichael and Michael Ballinger blanked Lutheran’s Matthew Naing and...
shelbycountypost.com
Wangyo Mun, 82, of Shelbyville
Wangyo Mun, 82, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home. He was born January 2, 1940 in Seoul, South Korea. He later married Poongduck (Chung) and she preceded him in death. Survivors include 3 children- daughter SukHee Leach of Greenwood, 2 sons- Daniel Mun (wife Kyung...
shelbycountypost.com
Max Express rules in $100,000 Empire Stakes at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Max Express has been a horse that has always been consistent and competitive throughout his career. He has been right there in many stakes races, but it wasn’t until the 21st running of the $100,000 Empire Stakes Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis that his status changed from stakes placed to stakes winner.
thedailyhoosier.com
5-star class of 2024 IU basketball recruiting target Asa Newell has official visit scheduled
Indiana will have class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell on campus for an official visit this fall. Jacob Rudner of 247Sports was the first to report the news, and multiple reports followed. This will be Newell’s second trip to the IU campus. He was in Indiana for a summer...
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
shelbycountypost.com
Fireball Baby sizzles in $100,000 Hoosier Heartland at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Fireball Baby left Horseshoe Indianapolis last fall on a winning note in the $150,000 Lady Fog Horn. The multiple stakes winning Indiana sired mare was thought to be moving into retirement, but after consideration this winter by owners Tammy and Richard Rigney, she is back in action. And what a return it was.
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
shelbycountypost.com
IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day for Saturday for Central Indiana Region - including Shelby Co.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for Saturday, Sept. 17 in the following regions:. Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby. Note: The counties referenced in the region(s)...
shelbycountypost.com
Constitution celebration at Blue River Memorial Park on Saturday
A celebration of the Constitution is set for Saturday in Shelbyville. More in this conversation from GIANT fm Morning Show.
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Suspected shooter of Richmond cop Seara Burton back in Indiana
The man accused of critically injuring Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been extradited back to Indiana from an Ohio jail.
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
