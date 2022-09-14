Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to the police department, 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting on the 1100 block of East Main Street late Saturday night, September 10.
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
New deputy superintendent for Cape Central has big plans
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new deputy superintendent is at Cape Central Schools for Secondary Education and Human Resources. Brice Beck has encouraging plans to bring to the district. “It’s been great,” said Beck. “It’s been exciting to get to back to school time, getting to meet a...
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hallway in Central Elementary School dedicated to special needs instructional assistant who died in 2021
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Central Elementary School in Marshall County held a special ceremony Wednesday night in honor of a special needs instructional assistant who died last year. Julie Wininger died on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 61. In her honor, the hallway leading to the special...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Roundabout Awareness Week; how roundabouts help keep drivers safe
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Did you know there is a National Roundabout Week? Neither did we. This past week, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and local law enforcement reminded citizens about the safety benefits of roundabouts. “Now we know that drivers do make mistakes. But we want...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi loaded with gravel overturns in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent an Indiana man to an out of state hospital Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of US 641 in Lyon County. Corey Bridges, 43, of Newburgh, Indiana...
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County
(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
southernillinoisnow.com
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
KFVS12
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
wsiu.org
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
westkentuckystar.com
Apple Festival in southern Illinois this weekend
The oldest street festival in southern Illinois is underway this weekend. The 71st Apple Festival in Murphysboro will bring in more than 45,000 people to the four-day event. The weekend includes live music, carnival rides, a cruise-in car show, arts and crafts, and the region's largest parade. More than 160 units are expected for the 11 a.m. start on Saturday. There's also a separate kiddie parade at 3:30.
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man charged with terroristic threatening after threat against school staff
CLINTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a terroristic threatening charge after Kentucky State Police say he made a threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School on Facebook. Buster A. Thomas, 20, of Clinton faces a charge of terroristic threatening, 2nd degree. Thomas is...
Comments / 0