Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days
Couple killed in plane crash had plans for cross-country trip
PRESTON, Idaho — A husband and wife were killed in a plane crash Wednesday. Their bodies were found by local law enforcement search and rescue crews. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line and found the aircraft later that day.
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
'Very violent': Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. "We've had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school-appropriate," Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents that the inappropriate content...
