Elko Daily Free Press
Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend
ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
pvtimes.com
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
Elko Daily Free Press
Manhunt continues in Elko area
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday. The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
pvtimes.com
Flash floods close Tonopah roads as town breaks daily rain record
Debris from flash flooding partially closed North Main Street in Tonopah briefly on Tuesday evening. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert about 6:50 p.m. urging drivers to exercise caution downtown because water was over the southbound lanes. Nevada Department of Transportation crews had cleared most of the...
pvtimes.com
3 Round Mountain men charged with murder in man’s 2021 overdose death
Three men have been arrested on murder charges following the overdose death of a Round Mountain man last year. Skyler Marich, 25; Ryan Tibbetts, 38; Jimmie Nockideneh Jr., 30, all of Round Mountain, were allegedly involved in the distribution of narcotics to Riley Briseno, who was found non-responsive on March 21, 2021 after deputies responded to 8 Prospect Ave. in Round Mountain, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
Elko Daily Free Press
Armed suspect on ATV sought in Ryndon area
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who was burglarizing residences Tuesday in the Ryndon/Elburz area. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Nevada State Police began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.
Nye County Sheriff: 3 suspects arrested for fentanyl overdose death
Deputies in Nye County arrested three men suspected of murder in connection with an overdose death in Round Mountain, Nev.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (18) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
