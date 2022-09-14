Read full article on original website
New Parkinson’s test developed thanks to woman who could smell the disease
Scientists have harnessed the power of a woman’s hyper-sensitive sense of smell to develop a test to determine whether people have Parkinson’s disease.The test has been years in the making after academics realised that Joy Milne could smell the condition.The 72-year-old from Perth, Scotland, has a rare condition which gives her a heightened sense of smell.She noticed that her late husband Les developed a different odour when he was 33 – some 12 years before he was diagnosed with the disease, which leads to parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.Mrs Milne, dubbed ‘the woman who can...
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
Baby won’t stop crying? Here’s what to do, study says
(NEXSTAR) — Are you at your wit’s end trying to calm your baby? Good news: researchers say they’ve cracked the code on how to soothe fussy infants who won’t stop crying. In the peer-reviewed study published by Current Biology, 21 infants were tested in 32 sessions...
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
Constantly Gobbling Tums? Here's How Often You Should Actually Be Taking Them, According to Doctors
Stomach discomfort is something we’ve all experienced at one time or another, and when the pain strikes, many of us go straight for the Tums in our medicine cabinet. But is it a bad thing if we rely too heavily on antacids for relief?. While taking Tums once in...
"The Price Has Gone Up But The Quality Has Gone Down": Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing The Specific Items They've Had To Stop Buying Due To Inflation
"I scanned a bag of grapes the other day and it came out to $11, so I guess I’m never buying grapes again."
