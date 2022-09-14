Read full article on original website
Dog-kicking video has California police searching for abuser
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – Police in Anaheim, California, say they’re looking to speak with a man who was filmed punching and kicking a dog in the hallway of an apartment complex this past week. The video, which was captured on a doorbell security camera, has been shared hundreds...
Stollers recalled due to faulty parking brake
FONTANA, Calif. (WXIN) — Strollers sold as part of a travel system are being recalled because they pose fall and injury hazards to children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers, which were sold as part of a travel system that includes a car seat. They were sold through BabyTrend and Amazon from January 2021 through May 2021.
Man pleads guilty to threatening Merriam-Webster over definition of ‘female’
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who threatened to commit anti-LGBTQ violence against Merriam-Webster, causing their offices to close, has pleaded guilty in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 34-year-old Jeremy David Hanson of Rossmoor, California pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court to one count of interstate communication of threatening communications to commit violence against the employees of Merriam-Webster, and another count charging the same offense, filed in the Eastern District of Texas, targeting the President of the University of North Texas.
