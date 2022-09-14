Read full article on original website
Related
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
WATCH: Lightning Strike Blasts Tree to Smithereens
The shocking viral video depicting the moment a tree gets struck by lightning suggests that this may be where toothpicks come from. That may be a bit of comic relief, sure. However, there are no doubt plenty of wood pieces the size of toothpicks born from the rare lightning strike!
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0