Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Alex Ross' Black Panther #12 Cover Kicks T'Challa Out the Avengers (Exclusive)
T'Challa is on the verge of being kicked out of the Avengers. Marvel's relaunched Black Panther series from acclaimed writer John Ridley has seen T'Challa's deepest, darkest secrets come back to bite him, leaving him a former king without a kingdom. Black Panther had secretly created a sleeper agent program, and after some of his agents turned up dead, Wakanda officials learned of his deception. This led to a Wakanda civil war, which Black Panther won thanks to help from Storm, Shuri, the Dora Milaje, and a new hero named Tosin. A look at a future cover of Black Panther continues the fallout of T'Challa's actions, teasing a breakup with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Go back to the Avengers' earliest days as Kang declares War Across Time
Legendary writer Paul Levitz makes his Marvel Comics debut in Avengers: War Across Time
IGN
Marvel’s Thunderbolts Roster Isn't Very Electrifying… But It Could Be
With Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige unveiling the MCU Thunderbolts roster, we finally know who will be on the team... and we aren't too impressed. Even though the team features The Contessa leading the villainous, anti-hero crew of Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and Yelena Belova from Black Widow; Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; US Agent from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; and hero-turned-baddie-turned-hero, the Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes, we're left feeling this particular roster missed the mark. So tune in as we explain why this lineup isn't as electrifying as it could be and hear how we'd spruce things up a bit by turning to the original T-Bolts comics for inspiration.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
This ominous Batman vs. Robin image foreshadows Earth becoming "Lazarus Planet"
Superman will play a role in the war between Batman and Robin and Earth-0 might be in a heap of trouble
Elite Daily
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Secret Invasion Brings Fury Back To Earth
Since the Skrulls were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, fans have been anticipating the MCU adapting one of its most famous comic runs: Secret Invasion. The story of the Skrull takeover of Earth was a massive bestseller when it debuted in 2008. But it turns out the story won’t be a movie, but a limited Disney+ series. Here’s what we know about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and the details about the series sound so promising.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Latest Episode of 'She-Hulk' Dropped the Biggest Easter Egg Yet (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you're not caught up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks more than halfway through the Disney Plus series, and with it, more questions of when *certain* characters will finally appear. But at the end of She-Hulk Episode 5, one of those questions might be answered with the appearance of a mysterious helmet in a box.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Teases an Iconic Hawkman Weapon
Last week, DC fans were treated to the latest look at Black Adam, when the final teaser trailer for the upcoming blockbuster made its debut during Thursday Night Football. Not only will the film serve as the long-awaited cinematic debut of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but the several members of the Justice Society of America, each of whom boast their own unique tenures in DC Comics. Among them is Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), who arguably has one of the weirdest histories in all of superhero comics — and it looks like one key component of that is being brought to life onscreen. The trailer appears to showcase Carter's Hawkman technology using its Nth Metal properties, both in his helmet forming over his face, and his mace transforming into a battle axe with a single swipe.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 5's Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some of the wackier and more fascinating parts of Marvel Comics lore have made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has had a distinct approach to Easter eggs and references, some of which are from incredibly specific corners of Marvel lore. In the process, every episode of She-Hulk has featured a QR code that, when scanned, takes readers to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. For this week's fifth episode, the QR code in question can be found when Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) are entering the boba shop that they believe will lead to a secret superhero fashion designer. The comic the QR code leads to is 2005's She-Hulk #10, which is Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier's retelling of Mary MacPherran / Titania's (Jameela Jamil) origin story and rivalry with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).
Collider
New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Trailer Brings Heroes Together as Darkness Falls
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new game coming for fans of the team of heroes and as the darkness falls around them, everyone must band together to take on Lilith as her powers grow. With a series of prequel shorts to lead us into the game, everything about Marvel's Midnight Suns feels cinematic in the way that every aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does so it feels like a perfect game from Marvel Games!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
toofab.com
She-Hulk Gag Inspires Avengers to Change Their Name on Twitter
Even the off-brand version of its heroes became the new profile pic. "She-Hulk: By Titania" wasn't the only name change MCU fans were treated to this week. The fifth episode of the Disney+ show -- which up until this week was titled "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- was filled with gags, sneak peeks, and finally a lot more of Jameela Jamil's Titania.
TVOvermind
Legends of Tomorrow Season 7
Legends of Tomorrow, the notable DC Comics-inspired Arrowverse time-travel comedy-drama, had had a long run with its mixup cast of heroes and villains in the first season to a team of dedicated heroes by the time Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 started. Below we’ve detailed Legends of Tomorrow Season 7, such as its plot and characters, and each season that led the show to its point with Season 7 before Warner Bros canceled it along with The Flash.
‘She-Hulk’ Takes Marvel Out of the MCU and Into the Real World
Every couple of years after a big comics crossover, the X-Men would stop whatever they were doing and just play baseball. Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the rest of the crew would take to the field behind Xavier’s School of Gifted Youngsters for a friendly game. Powers weren’t typically allowed, but of course there was always a cheater or two who used them anyway.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 5 Breakdown: Every Easter Egg
Beneath this week’s very entertaining episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lies a pretty sharp critique of the fashion and beauty industries, which force women into roles they don’t want by trying to convince them to buy products they don’t need. And Titania’s appearance and her attitude is all about hiding who she is on the inside with a glamorous facade — a stark contrast with Jen Walters, who in this episode is willing to risk embarrassment to reclaim the rights to the name She-Hulk.
Comments / 0