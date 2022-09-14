Last week, DC fans were treated to the latest look at Black Adam, when the final teaser trailer for the upcoming blockbuster made its debut during Thursday Night Football. Not only will the film serve as the long-awaited cinematic debut of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, but the several members of the Justice Society of America, each of whom boast their own unique tenures in DC Comics. Among them is Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), who arguably has one of the weirdest histories in all of superhero comics — and it looks like one key component of that is being brought to life onscreen. The trailer appears to showcase Carter's Hawkman technology using its Nth Metal properties, both in his helmet forming over his face, and his mace transforming into a battle axe with a single swipe.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO