wdrb.com
Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary in south Louisville after incident near school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
wdrb.com
More than 4,000 guns seized by LMPD in the last 2 years | VIEWER RESPONSE
There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. LMPD has seized more than 4,000 guns off the city streets the past two years. That's a huge feat considering they're short staffed, down about 300 officers. The effort is great but overlooked when LMPD hands those guns over to Kentucky State Police. And, by state law, they're able to sell them at auction.
wdrb.com
Teen girl injured in stabbing in Parkland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen girl was injured in a stabbing in the Parkland neighborhood Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of South 32nd St. around 8:15 p.m. Once on...
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
wdrb.com
5 people charged, 4 arrested in murder, robbery of New Albany man
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have charged five people — and arrested four — in connection with the murder of a New Albany man who was shot to death at his home earlier this month. One of the suspects remains on the loose. According to a Friday...
wdrb.com
Police: Teen dies after crashing moped into SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
wdrb.com
Louisville's understaffed jail welcomes 6 new graduates as it ramps up recruiting efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail. The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
wdrb.com
Judge rules LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights in viral traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville police officer violated a Black teen's constitutional rights by detaining and frisking him after pulling him over for allegedly making a wide turn in 2018, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers determined that former Detective Kevin Crawford had no...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro offering amnesty week at tow lot starting Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles. There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday. "A little before midnight, an LMPD off-duty officer was actually going eastbound on 264 near Breckenridge Lane when he was flagged down by a motorist that needed some assistance,” explained Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson.
wdrb.com
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
wdrb.com
Breonna Taylor's neighbors sue former Louisville police officer, claiming her guilty plea entitles them to damages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who lived in adjacent apartments to Breonna Taylor the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police filed a lawsuit against the officer who recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the 2020 raid. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the suit Tuesday,...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
WLKY.com
Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
wdrb.com
Clarksville to pay $150,000, provide additional training as part of settlement over ADA violation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville, Indiana, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached an agreement after the town was accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The DOJ filed a lawsuit in April saying Clarksville pulled a job offer after learning the person had...
wdrb.com
Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
wdrb.com
Man injured from shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lytle Street came in around 9:30 p.m. That's near Bank Street and North 20th Street.
