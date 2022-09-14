ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

More than 4,000 guns seized by LMPD in the last 2 years | VIEWER RESPONSE

There's a public safety crisis going on in Louisville. LMPD has seized more than 4,000 guns off the city streets the past two years. That's a huge feat considering they're short staffed, down about 300 officers. The effort is great but overlooked when LMPD hands those guns over to Kentucky State Police. And, by state law, they're able to sell them at auction. 
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
Louisville Metro offering amnesty week at tow lot starting Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles. There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
LMPD: Man injured in shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday. "A little before midnight, an LMPD off-duty officer was actually going eastbound on 264 near Breckenridge Lane when he was flagged down by a motorist that needed some assistance,” explained Dwight Mitchell, LMPD Spokesperson.
Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
