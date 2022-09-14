Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
BET
Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!
Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death
Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo
The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
TODAY.com
New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby
For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
J. Lo Fail! Ben Affleck Spotted Puffing On His Trademark Cigarette Despite His Wife’s Pleas For Him To Quit
Ben Affleck was seen sneaking a cigarette while on a solo trip without his new wife Jennifer Lopez while she desperately tries to get him to quit, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the 50-year-old Batman V Superman star was photographed walking to pick up his son Samuel from school. Article...
Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
