ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!

Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
TENNIS
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Italy
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa seemingly reveals new head tattoo

The actor appeared to reveal a head tattoo in a Sept. 14 Instagram post. "Proud to be Hawaiian," Momoa said as he boarded a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand. "I got something for you." He then took his bowler hat off to reveal what appears to be a new...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

New mom Jennifer Lawrence finally shares the name of her baby

For the first time since giving birth earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has shared a couple of big details about her little one. In a new cover story for the October issue of Vogue, the star revealed she and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed a son named Cy — and that her life hasn’t been the same since the moment he arrived.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy