ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Nothing to lose’: Woman holds up Beirut bank to get £11,000 from savings for sister’s cancer treatment

By Kareem Chehayeb
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NMBb_0hvH0lME00

A woman brandishing a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank on Wednesday, taking $13,000 (£11,000) from her trapped savings.

Sali Hafez told the local Al Jadeed TV station that she needed the money to fund her sister’s cancer treatment.

She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive $200 a month in Lebanese pounds.

Hafez said the toy pistol belonged to her nephew, and she apparently entered the bank with activists.

“I had begged the branch manager before for my money, and I told him my sister was dying, didn’t have much time left,” she said in the interview. “I reached a point where I had nothing else to lose.”

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Mediterranean country’s economy continues to spiral.

Hafez and activists from a group called Depositors’ Outcry entered the Blom Bank branch and stormed into the manager’s office.

They forced bank employees to hand over $12,000 and the equivalent of about $1,000 in Lebanese pounds. Hafez said she had a total of $20,000 in savings trapped in the bank.

She said she had already sold many of her personal belongings and had considered selling her kidney to fund her 23-year-old sister’s cancer treatment.

Nadine Nakhal, a bank customer, said the intruders “doused gasoline everywhere inside, and took out a lighter and threatened to light it.” She said the woman with the pistol threatened to shoot the manager if she did not receive her money.

Hafez said in a live-streamed video she posted on her Facebook account that she did not intend to do harm.

“I did not break into the bank to kill anyone or set the place on fire,” she said. “I am here to get my rights.”

Hafez was celebrated as a hero across social media in Lebanon, as many in the small crisis-hit country struggle to make ends meet and retrieve their savings. She encouraged others to take similar action to reclaim their savings.

Some of the activists entered the bank with Hafez, while others staged a protest at the entrance. Hafez eventually left with cash in a plastic bag, witnesses said.

Security forces standing outside arrested several of the activists, including a man carrying what looked like a handgun.

It was not immediately clear if this was also a toy gun.

Meanwhile, Alaa Khorchid, who heads the Depositors’ Outcry protest group, said that a man communicating and coordinating with the group broke into a bank in the mountainous town of Aley to retrieve his trapped savings.

Local media reported that the man entered the Bankmed branch alone with a shotgun without any shells loaded, but was unable to retrieve his savings before he was apprehended.

Both incidents occurred weeks after a food delivery driver broke into another bank branch in Beirut and held 10 people hostage for seven hours, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in his trapped savings. Most hailed him as a hero.

“There is no government, no economic recovery plan, and little reserves left,” Khorchid said, adding that people have no choice but to “take matters into their own hands”.

“These people worked for decades, but not for the rulers to build palaces while they can’t afford a bottle of medicine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDNGQ_0hvH0lME00

Lebanon has scrambled for over two years to implement key reforms in its decimated banking sector and economy.

It has so far failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a recovery programme that would unlock billions of dollars in international loans and aid to make the country viable again.

Its government has struggled to function in a caretaker capacity since elections in May. In the meantime, millions are struggling to cope with rampant power outages and soaring inflation.

“We need to put a stop to everything that is happening to us in this country,” Nakhal said. “Everyone’s money is stuck in the banks, and in this case, it’s someone who is sick. We need to find a solution.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Woman with toy gun breaks into Beirut bank to take $13,000 in locked savings, says she needs money for sister's cancer treatment

A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking $13,000 from her locked savings. Sali Hafez told the local Al-Jadeed TV that she needed the money to fund her sister's cancer treatment. She said she had repeatedly visited the bank to ask for her money and was told she could only receive $200 a month in Lebanese pounds. Hafez said the toy pistol belonged to her nephew.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Woman holds up Beirut bank with activists to withdraw own savings

A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch and took $13,000 from her trapped savings. One witness said the intruders doused the inside of the bank with petrol and threatened to set it alight during the incident, which was live-streamed on Facebook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Beirut#Cancer Treatment#Blom Bank#Al Jadeed Tv#Lebanese#Depositors Outcry
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Middle East
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

847K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy