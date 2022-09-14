ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Like a poet writing thrillers: why you should read Javier Marías

Javier Marías won’t get the Nobel prize that many people, including me, think he deserved. No matter. He had plenty of prizes while he was alive. The greater loss is that we won’t get any more of his extraordinary novels. There is no other writer like him, certainly not in English. He was a complete original, at ease with philosophy and pop-cultural trivia, genre and literary fiction. He looked the great writers of the past, from many national traditions, squarely and companionably in the eye.
Connecticut Public

Harlem Gospel Travelers' album has a '70s vibe but subject material is of this moment

Ifedayo Gatling remembers when he met the teacher who would change his life, musician Eli "Paperboy" Reed. IFEDAYO GATLING: I was so nervous because there was this star quality about him. Like, back-in-the-day Eli - I'm telling you - used still walk in the room and turn heads. Everybody'd be like, who is this man here? And he would just come in and put his leg up on the chair and play his guitar and be like, all right; well, we're going to learn today. And that's just how everything kind of started.
IndieWire

Alejandro G. Iñarritu: ‘I May Be Too Mexican for Americans and Too American for Mexicans’

Alejandro G. Iñarritu traipsed around the Canadian wilderness to direct “The Revenant,” which won three Oscars, and became immortalized as the proverbial Hardest Movie to Make. However, the director feels differently. “‘The Revenant’ is nothing compared to this,” said Iñarritu as he settled into an interview at the Telluride Film Festival, where “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” made its North American premiere. “I am not joking. I think this is the most complicated film I have done.” The arguments to back that up include the incredible range of special effects that Iñarritu injects into a wild, surrealist (and often...
Connecticut Public

'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rob Roth, the author of "WARHOLCAPOTE," a book that recreates a play conceived by the artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote.
Connecticut Public

In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Yiyun Li about her new novel, "The Book of Goose," a story of two French girls who write a book that alters their lives.
Connecticut Public

COVID booster rollout proceeds smoothly even as it finds few takers

How has the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters gone so far? Shots are plentiful, waits are short, but demand is uncertain.
Connecticut Public

Celebrating the legacy of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac

The late Peruvian singer Yma Sumac would have turned 100 years old this week, a fantastic excuse to examine her legacy and listen to her nearly five octave voice.
Connecticut Public

On 'Hideous Bastard,' Oliver Sim mines horror tropes to embrace queer identity

Ugly, beaten down and bloody; hidden and lonely; sick and perverse, all around at his worst: This is where we find Oliver Sim as he opens Hideous Bastard. Over a serpentine bassline and big, weepy violins, Sim lances the infected wound of his self-esteem, asking over and over, "Am I hideous?" He doesn't get an answer, but he does come to a realization: "Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous." Herein lies the central conceit of his debut solo album, that we may reclaim power for ourselves by embracing what makes us monstrous.
The Conversation U.S.

Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal

The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising. Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations increased the dragon’s notoriety in the 21st century, artifacts from ancient civilizations indicated their importance in many religions across the world. As a scholar of monsters, I’ve found dragons to be a nearly universal symbol for many civilizations. Scientists have...
The Atlantic

The Best Books for a Broken Heart

For years after my last failed relationship, I would hoard lines from books that seemed to describe my ex perfectly and devastatingly. “It gratified him to feel like a desperate man,” Willa Cather writes of the surly husband, Frank, in O Pioneers! “His unhappy temperament was like a cage; he could never get out of it; and he felt that other people, his wife in particular, must have put him there.” Yes, yes, that was exactly how he was! I thought, scribbling down the quote.
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author

If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
The Guardian

First fiction work by Nobel prize-winning poet Louise Glück to be published in UK

The first work of fiction by American poet and Nobel laureate Louise Glück is to be published in the UK later this year. Marigold and Rose: A Fiction is a “prose narrative” about the twins of the title, and follows them in the first year of their life as they “begin to piece together the world as they move between Mother’s stories of ‘Long, long ago’ and Father’s ‘Once upon a time’”.
