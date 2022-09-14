Read full article on original website
Stephen King takes Colleen Hoover's crown: His new book 'Fairy Tale' is a No. 1 best seller
The master of horror reigns at No. 1 on this week's USA TODAY's Best Selling Books list with his new novel "Fairy Tale."
Like a poet writing thrillers: why you should read Javier Marías
Javier Marías won’t get the Nobel prize that many people, including me, think he deserved. No matter. He had plenty of prizes while he was alive. The greater loss is that we won’t get any more of his extraordinary novels. There is no other writer like him, certainly not in English. He was a complete original, at ease with philosophy and pop-cultural trivia, genre and literary fiction. He looked the great writers of the past, from many national traditions, squarely and companionably in the eye.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' will leave you charmed — and a little worn out
Tilda Swinton plays a literary scholar who has an encounter with a wish-granting genie, played by Idris Elba, in this flashy and ornate new fantasy film.
Harlem Gospel Travelers' album has a '70s vibe but subject material is of this moment
Ifedayo Gatling remembers when he met the teacher who would change his life, musician Eli "Paperboy" Reed. IFEDAYO GATLING: I was so nervous because there was this star quality about him. Like, back-in-the-day Eli - I'm telling you - used still walk in the room and turn heads. Everybody'd be like, who is this man here? And he would just come in and put his leg up on the chair and play his guitar and be like, all right; well, we're going to learn today. And that's just how everything kind of started.
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 7 decades, inspiring generations of songwriters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reigned for seven decades before her death last week, and that was long enough to inspire generations of songwriters. They began writing about the queen soon after she took the throne in 1952. In the late 1950s, the American Duke Ellington composed "The Queen's Suite." (SOUNDBITE OF...
Alejandro G. Iñarritu: ‘I May Be Too Mexican for Americans and Too American for Mexicans’
Alejandro G. Iñarritu traipsed around the Canadian wilderness to direct “The Revenant,” which won three Oscars, and became immortalized as the proverbial Hardest Movie to Make. However, the director feels differently. “‘The Revenant’ is nothing compared to this,” said Iñarritu as he settled into an interview at the Telluride Film Festival, where “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” made its North American premiere. “I am not joking. I think this is the most complicated film I have done.” The arguments to back that up include the incredible range of special effects that Iñarritu injects into a wild, surrealist (and often...
'Warholcapote' recreates a play conceived by Andy Warhol and Truman Capote
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rob Roth, the author of "WARHOLCAPOTE," a book that recreates a play conceived by the artist Andy Warhol and writer Truman Capote.
In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Yiyun Li about her new novel, "The Book of Goose," a story of two French girls who write a book that alters their lives.
COVID booster rollout proceeds smoothly even as it finds few takers
How has the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters gone so far? Shots are plentiful, waits are short, but demand is uncertain.
Celebrating the legacy of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac
The late Peruvian singer Yma Sumac would have turned 100 years old this week, a fantastic excuse to examine her legacy and listen to her nearly five octave voice.
'Diary of a Misfit' blends reportage, research and memoir
Washington Post reporter Casey Parks' first book, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery, follows her attempts to uncover Roy Hudgins' story while rediscovering her own along the way.
On 'Hideous Bastard,' Oliver Sim mines horror tropes to embrace queer identity
Ugly, beaten down and bloody; hidden and lonely; sick and perverse, all around at his worst: This is where we find Oliver Sim as he opens Hideous Bastard. Over a serpentine bassline and big, weepy violins, Sim lances the infected wound of his self-esteem, asking over and over, "Am I hideous?" He doesn't get an answer, but he does come to a realization: "Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous." Herein lies the central conceit of his debut solo album, that we may reclaim power for ourselves by embracing what makes us monstrous.
Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal
The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising. Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations increased the dragon’s notoriety in the 21st century, artifacts from ancient civilizations indicated their importance in many religions across the world. As a scholar of monsters, I’ve found dragons to be a nearly universal symbol for many civilizations. Scientists have...
Mowgli’s Nisha Katona: ‘I take curry virgins and I teach them how to cook’
The TV chef and restaurateur on the secret to her Mowgli restaurants’ success – chat bombs – and embarrassing her daughters with homemade curry
The Best Books for a Broken Heart
For years after my last failed relationship, I would hoard lines from books that seemed to describe my ex perfectly and devastatingly. “It gratified him to feel like a desperate man,” Willa Cather writes of the surly husband, Frank, in O Pioneers! “His unhappy temperament was like a cage; he could never get out of it; and he felt that other people, his wife in particular, must have put him there.” Yes, yes, that was exactly how he was! I thought, scribbling down the quote.
Debut novels dominate National Book Awards longlist, George Floyd bio among nonfiction titles
The longlists for fiction and nonfiction in the National Book Award competition are out, and there are a lot of new faces.
epicstream.com
Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained
Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
First fiction work by Nobel prize-winning poet Louise Glück to be published in UK
The first work of fiction by American poet and Nobel laureate Louise Glück is to be published in the UK later this year. Marigold and Rose: A Fiction is a “prose narrative” about the twins of the title, and follows them in the first year of their life as they “begin to piece together the world as they move between Mother’s stories of ‘Long, long ago’ and Father’s ‘Once upon a time’”.
3 moments that might convince you Edgar Allan Poe was a time traveler.
In the case of Poe, it was his fiction that was, well, stranger than fiction.
