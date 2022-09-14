Ifedayo Gatling remembers when he met the teacher who would change his life, musician Eli "Paperboy" Reed. IFEDAYO GATLING: I was so nervous because there was this star quality about him. Like, back-in-the-day Eli - I'm telling you - used still walk in the room and turn heads. Everybody'd be like, who is this man here? And he would just come in and put his leg up on the chair and play his guitar and be like, all right; well, we're going to learn today. And that's just how everything kind of started.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO