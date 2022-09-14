ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football game interrupted by shooting, postponed per report

A high school football game in Augusta, Georgia, was postponed last night after shots were fired near the stadium, per Will Cheney and Alexandra Koch of the Augusta Chronicle. Thompson High School was leading 15-14 halfway through the third quarter when fans heard 12 gun shots outside of the stadium.
AUGUSTA, GA
Georgia State
