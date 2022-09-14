COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District 2 has notified parents and the community of changes to safety measures at athletic events. These new rules come after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley football game against Ridgeview High last Friday night. The large brawl happened near the concession stands on the Spring Valley side of the stadium where several teens from both schools got involved. The chaos of the fight frightened fans who started running out of the stadium. Seven teenagers have now been arrested in connection to the fight.

