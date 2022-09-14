Read full article on original website
Danville High School cancels football season due to lack of players
DANVILLE, Ark. — As schools across the state get more settled into football season, one high school team had to sit out because they didn't have enough players. For the rest of the season, the bleachers will be empty on Friday nights because too many Danville football players are injured and can't play ball.
scorebooklive.com
Ohio high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5 (9/16 & 9/17)
Week 5 of the 2022 Ohio high school football season kicked off Thursday (September 15) and continues Friday (September 16) and Saturday with dozens of big matchups across the state. You can follow all of this week's action live on SBLive Ohio including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo...
saturdaytradition.com
High school football game interrupted by shooting, postponed per report
A high school football game in Augusta, Georgia, was postponed last night after shots were fired near the stadium, per Will Cheney and Alexandra Koch of the Augusta Chronicle. Thompson High School was leading 15-14 halfway through the third quarter when fans heard 12 gun shots outside of the stadium.
WyoPreps Week 3 High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 15-17, 2022
It's the third week of the high school football season throughout the Cowboy State with games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All but one team in the state will play a game this week. Nearly all divisions are in conference play, except Class 3A, which doesn't open league action until next week.
Best stat performers from the Milwaukee area in Week 5 of the high school football season
Here's a look at Week 5's top performers based on individual stats and games summaries received through early Saturday morning. These numbers will be updated over the next couple of days. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net. Top passers from Week 5 ...
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats football
Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
Former teammates come together for barbecue before first-ever Sun Prairie crosstown football matchup
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parents and fans in Sun Prairie witnessed the first-ever football game between the newly-split Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West high schools Friday night, but before that, former teammates came together for a “Border Blitz Barbecue.” Organizations from both high schools teamed up with Texas Roadhouse and Culver’s to offer food and music for the...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Hills High School Homecoming Football Game Friday September 16 2022
Dana Hills Homecoming Football Game Friday September 16 2022. Dana Hills Dolphins vs.Irvine’s Woodbridge High School Warriors at 7:00pm. Tickets for this event must be presented using your mobile device, via the GoFan App or the GoFan.com mobile site. You will not be able to print tickets for this...
WGME
Official shortage moves some Maine high school football games to Thursday nights
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – An official shortage is causing some high school football games to be moved to Thursday nights. Games will continue to be moved throughout the season due to a shortage of officials throughout the state. There are many officials traveling a lot of miles throughout...
Top Tailgating Essentials to Kick Off Football Season
The time is nigh—football games are sprouting up all over the nation. College and NFL stadium parking lots are swelling with fanatics that are just ready for some football... and the good eats...and the good brews that come with it. The key to a successful pregame is preparedness and organization. Both will be put to […]
No access after halftime, no snacks past 3rd quarter, student ID required after fight at Richland 2 football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District 2 has notified parents and the community of changes to safety measures at athletic events. These new rules come after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley football game against Ridgeview High last Friday night. The large brawl happened near the concession stands on the Spring Valley side of the stadium where several teens from both schools got involved. The chaos of the fight frightened fans who started running out of the stadium. Seven teenagers have now been arrested in connection to the fight.
Home, sweet home? Check out a Top 10 list of Saginaw-area high school football stadiums
The Saginaw area is blessed with some outstanding football coaches and programs. The area also has facilities that make every Friday night a special one for high school football fans. Some are bigger than others, some have artificial turf, some have a great press box, some have scoreboards that entertain and some just give off the perfect Friday night high school football feel.
