alabamanews.net
Alabama Unemployment Rate Steady at 2.6%
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate held steady at 2.6%. August’s rate is well below August 2021’s rate of 3.3%. August’s rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021....
CJ Robinson Appointed District Attorney with Randall Houston’s Retirement
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed CJ Robinson as district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, upon receiving notice of retirement from former District Attorney Randall Houston. Robinson had won the May 24th Republican Primary and was already scheduled to take office in January because he faced no other opposition. The...
New Initiative Aims to Turn Around Struggling Schools
The state legislature — the governor — along with state education officials — have joined forces to help 15 struggling elementary schools around the state. The state is providing $15 million dollars in grants — to help improve the academic performance of students at targeted schools.
What’s Happening: September 16-18
There’s a lot happening in our area over the weekend of September 16-18, with Grammy-winning performances and fun events for your pets. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
Sunny, Hot Days Ahead; Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
Another great start to the day, but sunshine is warming us up due to the dry air in place, temperatures this afternoon will be in upper 80s for most locations. Tomorrow, expect more of the same with a sunny sky, and we will say hot temps, as highs return to the low 90s. Again, humidity levels are very low, making it more tolerable. With no moisture to work with, there is no threat for rain in the forecast.
Warmer, But Mainly Sunny, Dry Through This Weekend
Wednesday morning was Fall-like across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were a couple degrees cooler Wednesday morning than Tuesday morning in some locations. Some spots fell into the mid and upper 50s. The morning low was 59° in Montgomery. Temperatures trend warmer Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A couple locations may hit 90°. The sky remains sunny with little if any clouds for the rest of the day.
