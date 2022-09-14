Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
markerzone.com
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
NHL
YOUNG STARS PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary kicks off the tournament this evening when they take on Vancouver at 8:30 PM MT. After a four-year pause, the Young Stars Classic has returned to the Okanagan. Held in Penticton, BC, the round-robin tournament features prospects from Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Winnipeg facing off at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). Heading into it's ninth year, it is the official start of the teams' prospect training camps.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Players to Watch at 2022 Prospect Showcase
The Carolina Hurricanes will be hosting their own Prospect Showcase , with their first game being Friday at 10 A.M. EST. The Hurricanes will be joined by the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Nashville Predators. These teams will come together for a four-day tournament, giving their prospects and other invitees the opportunity to show off their talents before we get into the NHL’s training camp.
NHL
Ducks Open Training Camp Thursday at Great Park Ice
The Ducks will open its 2022 Training Camp hydrated by BioSteel on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. All camp practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public free of charge. On-ice practices begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday (three groups).
Yardbarker
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff
Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Franchise Faces Changing with Kyrou & Thomas Extensions
The St. Louis Blues franchise has been through many franchise faces during its existence. From the inaugural team with four straight Stanley Cup Final appearances led by the Plager Brothers, the Bernie Federko-led teams of the ’80s, the Brett Hull & Al MacInnis ’90s teams, to the many faces during the Doug Armstrong era (David Backes, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo), the Blues have had no shortage of players that represent who and what the team is. I know I’ve left a few names out like Keith Tkachuk, Chris Pronger, and Pavol Demitra, etc., but that just goes to show how many special players have worn the Blue Note during their careers that are deserving of being a “Face of the Franchise.”
NHL
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament
Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
Minnesota Twins place outfielder Max Kepler (wrist) on 10-day IL
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right wrist sprain. The move
Comments / 0