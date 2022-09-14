The St. Louis Blues franchise has been through many franchise faces during its existence. From the inaugural team with four straight Stanley Cup Final appearances led by the Plager Brothers, the Bernie Federko-led teams of the ’80s, the Brett Hull & Al MacInnis ’90s teams, to the many faces during the Doug Armstrong era (David Backes, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo), the Blues have had no shortage of players that represent who and what the team is. I know I’ve left a few names out like Keith Tkachuk, Chris Pronger, and Pavol Demitra, etc., but that just goes to show how many special players have worn the Blue Note during their careers that are deserving of being a “Face of the Franchise.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO