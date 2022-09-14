ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Key detail left out of Kyle Busch announcement

There was one key detail missing from Richard Childress Racing’s announcement that Kyle Busch will join the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch confirmed on Tuesday that he is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and pilot the #8 Chevrolet, which has been driven by Tyler Reddick since 2020.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023

Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing?

With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, what does the future hold for Tyler Reddick?. It’s officially official: two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota and reunite with Chevrolet by driving the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023

With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Austin Dillon Explains His Relationship with New RCR Teammate Kyle Busch

Amid all of the NASCAR drama that is the Kyle Busch X RCR signing – Austin Dillon spoke about his relationship with Rowdy. Some folks might think of Busch as hotheaded and impatient. It could be just how his competitiveness comes out. Dillon has known Busch for a long time now, and even when the two families didn’t get along – Dillon wasn’t so sure about writing off Busch like that.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Joey Logano
Racing News

Bristol Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Bristol Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Trucks Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying...
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

Joe Gibbs, Toyota react to departure of Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing in a Chevrolet after 15-years in a Toyota. Kyle Busch is a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. With 634 starts, it’s an astounding win percentage near 10%. However, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been on a high horsepower...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Playoffs#Race Track#Elimination Race#Nascar Power Rankings#Cbs Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 Cup drivers Ty Gibbs could replace

It should only be a matter of time before Ty Gibbs joins the NASCAR Cup Series. But with limited Toyota seats available, who would he replace?. Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, took the NASCAR Xfinity Series by storm in 2021, winning on his debut at the Daytona International Speedway road course and going on to win three more races as a part-time driver.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Hamlin applauds RCR's recovery in signing Kyle Busch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin said Kurt Busch is under no pressure to hurry up his recovery from a concussion and that 23XI Racing is not pushing at this time to get Tyler Reddick in its cars a year early. Richard Childress Racing had a full-throttle response to...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR releases 2023 schedule featuring some new twists

NASCAR released its 2023 Cup Series schedule Wednesday with a couple of new events that show the sport is embracing a new venue while also honoring its past glory. The two big additions had been previously announced, but are nonetheless still surprising changes to the NASCAR schedule. The Cup series will race on the Chicago street course on July 2. Yet the race that has had NASCAR fans buzzing is the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, which will be held May 21 at a renovated North Wilkesboro Speedway. North Wilkesboro hosted NASCAR events from the sport’s inception in the late 1940s through 1996 before being dropped from the schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

Harvick heads to Bristol in must-win playoff situation

Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR's championship hunt. Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy