NASCAR released its 2023 Cup Series schedule Wednesday with a couple of new events that show the sport is embracing a new venue while also honoring its past glory. The two big additions had been previously announced, but are nonetheless still surprising changes to the NASCAR schedule. The Cup series will race on the Chicago street course on July 2. Yet the race that has had NASCAR fans buzzing is the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, which will be held May 21 at a renovated North Wilkesboro Speedway. North Wilkesboro hosted NASCAR events from the sport’s inception in the late 1940s through 1996 before being dropped from the schedule.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO