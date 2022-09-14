Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession held in London as Prince William, Harry join King Charles

Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
Prince Harry and William walk side-by-side behind Queen’s coffin as they reunite in grief in Royal procession
PRINCES William and Harry walked side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin today as they reunited in grief for the Royal procession. The Duke of Sussex stood with his brother to his right and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to his left. At Prince Philip's funeral last year - the feuding brothers...
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Excluded From Saluting Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were excluded from an important moment. Amid the mourning period following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the two men were not permitted to salute the late monarch's coffin. As the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth's coffin on its procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on...
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Queen will be buried in private St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as police reveal details on how well-wishers can pay their respects
A committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II will take place in Windsor on Monday, September 19, following her funeral at Westminster Abbey. The ceremony for the late Queen, who died on Thursday, will take place at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle. King Charles III, accompanied by...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
What happens next? Day 2 of mourning the Queen's death will see her coffin begin the 500-mile journey from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace
The Queen’s 500-mile journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace begins today. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects as Her Majesty is taken to Edinburgh, which will become the first major focal point of a nation in mourning. After a night at...
Royal Palace Announces Funeral Plans for Queen Elizabeth II
Official plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. In an official statement from the royal family, it was announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET. According to the palace,...
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Queen Elizabeth's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers What is perhaps Queen Elizabeth's best-known crown was placed on top of her casket as she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time. On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on...
Princess Anne Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin In Scotland
Paying her respects. Princess Anne dipped down in a curtsy as she greeted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday, September 11. The Princess Royal, 72, was at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh Scotland. The official royal residence in Scotland will house her mother's remains until a procession brings the late monarch to St Giles […]
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales, leave Buckingham Palace for Queen’s procession
Camilla, the Queen Consort, left Buckingham Palace alongside Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken away from the grounds. The late monarch is now lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s funeral. King Charles III and his siblings, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, led the...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Her Majesty's final goodbye: King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and William and Harry lead historic 2.22pm procession as the Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for the last time
The Queen's final and saddest journey to Westminster Hall is underway today with King Charles, his three siblings and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry following her coffin as the Royal Family hands her coffin to the nation. At 2.22pm Her Majesty was carried down The Mall on a...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London and will remain in Buckingham Palace overnight ahead of her state funeral Monday. The queen's coffin was taken by car from RAF Northholt in west London after being flown aboard a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Edinburgh, Scotland. Her daughter, Anne, was the only one of her four children on the flight.
Matt Smith Reveals Which Royal Family Members He Thinks Watched 'The Crown'
The actor also said Prince Harry gave him a pretty funny nickname.
Queen updates: People already staking out locations for Monday funeral; King Charles III, Prince William visit last respects queue
King Charles III Saturday made an unannounced visit to greet some of the thousands queuing to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II whose coffin is lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Charles and his son, Prince William, shook hands and thanked mourners in the miles-long line near Lambeth Bridge on Saturday. Charles...
What to expect each day until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 spurred into effect several plans that had been for much of the queen's 70-year reign. Immediately upon the queen's death at Balmoral Castle, a plan known internally among government and royal officials as Operation London Bridge went into effect, detailing thememorializing of the queen and the transition of power to her eldest son , now officially known as King Charles III.
