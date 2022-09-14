Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
Two Clearfield County communities could become one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
Allegheny County Council considering raising minimum wage
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — There are a lot of questions coming out of Thursday’s discussion at Allegheny County Council. “How many employees are we talking about for this situation? We don’t know,” said DeWitt Walton, councilperson for Allegheny County District 10. Walton told Channel 11 he...
Landowners to receive $5.5M to settle suit over oil, gas rights in Fayette County
About 60 Fayette County landowners who signed leases for oil and gas rights 14 years ago will receive a combined $5.5 million in a settlement reached with a drilling company. The settlement calls for Chief Exploration and Development, now known as Cyprus Exploration and Development, to pay the landowners for leases that were signed between August and October 2008. The landowners filed a class-action lawsuit in 2011 after bonus and rent payments were not made.
Community members, businesses outraged by ‘oil and chips’ work on busy roads
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Business owners and community members along Babcock Boulevard and surrounding roadways are outraged by the results of sealing work recently completed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “This is like Armageddon. Something went wrong,” said Millvale resident Kristen Seiler. “I feel like I’m living in...
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE NAMED IUP ATHLETICS’ NEW DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS
IUP Athletics has announced its new Director of Strategic Communications and Ideation, and to residents of Indiana County, it’s a name most will recognize. In an announcement released on Thursday, Homer City native and IUP alumnus Josh Hill was announced as the successor to Ryan Rebholz, who left the university in July to pursue a career outside of athletics.
Millions awarded to support local small businesses, Wolf announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties. Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development […]
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
Centre Daily
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
Clearfield County business celebrates 100 years of service
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Wholesales Paper Company is celebrating 100 years of service to the region. In 1922 Andrew J. Peterson, from Sweden, started the business and served the mining industry and small stores around the area. Today the company serves larger healthcare, commercial and industrial accounts. The company has also been family […]
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW EQUIPMENT FROM PA CHIEFS OF POLICE ASSOCIATION
This morning, members of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association visited with the Indiana Borough Police Department to present new equipment that will enhance its Criminal Investigative Division. Through the Latent Evidence Improvement Project, which is a grant of more than $500,000 secured by the Chiefs of Police Association through...
Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
Updated maps, guide released for 228-mile Pa. water trail
More than two years of research and on-the-ground/water checking went into the new, updated Susquehanna River Water Trail-West Branch Map & Guide just released by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. It’s been 18 years since the first map and guide were published for the 228-mile water trail that runs from Cherry...
Ebensburg Interchange on Route 22 closing for construction
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced. Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 […]
wdadradio.com
FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE JEFF PYLE PASSES AWAY
A longtime representative of Armstrong, Indiana, and Butler County has passed away. Former state representative Jeff Pyle passed away last evening after a lengthy battle with cancer, his daughter Lauren announced in a Facebook post this morning. Pyle took over as state representative in the 60th Legislative District in November 2004 and was first diagnosed with kidney cancer a few months later in February 2005.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
wdadradio.com
L. DUWANE CUMBERLEDGE, 84
L. Duwane Cumberledge, 84, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Greene County on June 23, 1938 to the late Clark and Pauline (Mariner) Cumberledge, Duwane graduated from Elderton Jr. Sr. High School in 1956 and married his first wife Susy Rearick in 1959. He worked as a bridge construction supervisor for PennDot retiring in 1991. He then worked as a consultant for various construction companies until finally retiring in 2018.
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
