Education

Fortune

Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear

Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who combined their debt balances with a spouse are blocked from Biden's one-time debt relief

Law prohibits student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate them into direct loans. This blocks them from qualifying for Biden's debt cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 for federal borrowers. A bill recently passed the Senate that would allow those borrowers to separate their loans. Millions of federal student-loan borrowers will...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democrats quash GOP demand for cost estimate of forgiving government worker student loans

House Democrats on Thursday objected to a Republican request for information on how much it’s costing taxpayers to forgive student loans held by government workers. The House Committee on Education and Labor met Thursday to consider a Republican resolution that asks the Department of Education for a range of information on the cost of two loan forgiveness policies that only benefit people who work in the public sector. The changes are expected to result in billions of dollars in student loan debt relief for eligible government workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt

Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
EDUCATION
The New York Times

They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?

According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Support for student debt forgiveness drops if it means certain trade-offs: poll

Americans' support of student loan forgiveness drops if it means higher university costs, more taxes and primarily benefits higher income earners, a new poll said. Libertarian think tank Cato Institute and YouGov conducted the poll before President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's student loan relief plan. The poll said that 64% of Americans opposed debt forgiveness if it meant increased taxes, 76% opposed it if it meant higher tuition costs and 68% opposed it if it primarily benefited higher-income people.
COLLEGES
Kiplinger

Some States Could Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

There was some good tax news in President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation announcement—i.e., that you won’t pay federal income tax on your forgiven student loan debt. That’s notable because under the 2022 student loan forgiveness plan, some borrowers will be eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation. But there’s another important tax question out there involving student loans: will you have to pay state taxes on your forgiven student loan?
HAWAII STATE
Benzinga

Sofi & Navient Executives Weigh In On Student Loan Forgiveness

After months of speculation over whether President Biden will pause or cancel student loan debt, a verdict was reached on August 25th after the President addressed the issue stating that the student loan forgiveness will be paused for another 4 months until December 30th. After which the President mentioned that students will need to start repaying outstanding pandemic-era student loans come January 2023.
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds calls for Biden to withdraw student loan forgiveness program

Gov. Kim Reynolds joined a group of 22 Republican governors Monday opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, the governors called for the administration to withdraw the program announced Aug. 24, which cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for people with an income of less than […] The post Reynolds calls for Biden to withdraw student loan forgiveness program appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

