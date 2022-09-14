Read full article on original website
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
These student-loan borrowers are left out of Biden's $10,000 in debt cancellation
Borrowers who have incomes over $125,000 or loans through private companies are among the ones left out of Biden's debt forgiveness.
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Meet a Republican who's getting all of his student loans forgiven but thinks Biden's debt relief plan is unfair: 'I don't really view this policy as just.'
"It would absolutely make an impact on myself and my family's future," Matthew, 28, told Insider. But he thinks the policy should be more targeted.
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear
Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
Student-loan borrowers who combined their debt balances with a spouse are blocked from Biden's one-time debt relief
Law prohibits student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate them into direct loans. This blocks them from qualifying for Biden's debt cancellation of $10,000 to $20,000 for federal borrowers. A bill recently passed the Senate that would allow those borrowers to separate their loans. Millions of federal student-loan borrowers will...
Democrats quash GOP demand for cost estimate of forgiving government worker student loans
House Democrats on Thursday objected to a Republican request for information on how much it’s costing taxpayers to forgive student loans held by government workers. The House Committee on Education and Labor met Thursday to consider a Republican resolution that asks the Department of Education for a range of information on the cost of two loan forgiveness policies that only benefit people who work in the public sector. The changes are expected to result in billions of dollars in student loan debt relief for eligible government workers.
Republican plans to block student loan relief would keep millions of Americans in debt
Republican attorneys general and right-wing legal groups are considering legal challenges to block President Joe Biden’s transformative student loan debt cancellation plan that would provide immense relief for millions of borrowers.If GOP challenges are successful, more than 20 million Americans whose remaining balances are set to be wiped out would be forced back into debt.And unless state lawmakers in several Republican-dominated state legislatures work quickly to change how student loan relief is taxed, despite a federal exemption, borrowers in those states could also face significant tax bills for their canceled debts.Roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for...
San Jose students breathe ‘a sigh of relief’ over Biden’s federal loan forgiveness plan
BRIAN LUU DIDN’T find out about President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan through Instagram or TikTok like his peers. He found out from a phone call with his mom. “This would mean a lot for me and my family,” Luu, a San Jose State University computer science...
Rightwingers threaten legal action on Biden’s student loan debt relief
Even before Joe Biden announced his recent plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for Americans burdened by their unprecedented debt from higher education, the US president was threatened with legal action by his adversaries on the right. Since the plan was put forward, chatter about a legal...
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
Senators Ask Biden to Expand Forgiveness for Parents Who Took Out Student Loans
Parents whose children received Pell Grants are not eligible for the $20,000 in forgiveness although they took out loans federal Parent PLUS loans to help
Support for student debt forgiveness drops if it means certain trade-offs: poll
Americans' support of student loan forgiveness drops if it means higher university costs, more taxes and primarily benefits higher income earners, a new poll said. Libertarian think tank Cato Institute and YouGov conducted the poll before President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's student loan relief plan. The poll said that 64% of Americans opposed debt forgiveness if it meant increased taxes, 76% opposed it if it meant higher tuition costs and 68% opposed it if it primarily benefited higher-income people.
Some States Could Tax Student Loan Forgiveness
There was some good tax news in President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation announcement—i.e., that you won’t pay federal income tax on your forgiven student loan debt. That’s notable because under the 2022 student loan forgiveness plan, some borrowers will be eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation. But there’s another important tax question out there involving student loans: will you have to pay state taxes on your forgiven student loan?
MN physician PAC backs Gov. Walz for reelection in unconventional move
The Minnesota Medical Association’s political action committee (PAC) endorsed Gov. Tim Walz (D) in his campaign for reelection, in an unconventional move for the organization. “In his four years leading Minnesota, Gov. Walz has demonstrated alignment with our core values of respect, honesty, and support for science and public...
Sofi & Navient Executives Weigh In On Student Loan Forgiveness
After months of speculation over whether President Biden will pause or cancel student loan debt, a verdict was reached on August 25th after the President addressed the issue stating that the student loan forgiveness will be paused for another 4 months until December 30th. After which the President mentioned that students will need to start repaying outstanding pandemic-era student loans come January 2023.
Reynolds calls for Biden to withdraw student loan forgiveness program
Gov. Kim Reynolds joined a group of 22 Republican governors Monday opposing President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, the governors called for the administration to withdraw the program announced Aug. 24, which cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for people with an income of less than […] The post Reynolds calls for Biden to withdraw student loan forgiveness program appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
