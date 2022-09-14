ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Tattooed mystery man has been hospitalized for 3 days in LA; officials ask for help IDing patient

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
 2 days ago

( KTLA ) – Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man with distinctive tattoos who has been hospitalized for three days at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

The man has “LGS” tattooed on his right eyebrow, “Fuente” on his right cheek, “SNR” or possibly “SUR” across his chest, “El Mike” on his right arm and “Robin” on his right hand.

He is described as being between 55 and 60 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighing 144 pounds, officials said.

The mystery patient has a slim build, gray hair, a beard, a mustache and a receding hairline. His eyes were described as being brown or hazel.

No further details about the man have been released.

Anyone with information about the patient is asked to contact Cristol Perez, a licensed clinical social worker at the hospital.

