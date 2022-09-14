Read full article on original website
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Labor Day may have ended, but the sales have not. Mattresses, electric toothbrushes, and cocoon puffer jackets continue to be heavily discounted, and as if the post-Labor Day weekend deals couldn't get any better, we've spotted some discounts on skin care, too. And for a limited time, you can save 20 percent off on peptide products from Neutrogena's post-Labor Day Sale.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
After catching the eye of fashion onlookers at the 2021 presidential inauguration, Ella Emhoff has established herself as a model, designer and style icon Ella Emhoff is making strides in the fashion industry, both on and off the runway. While her father Douglas Emhoff is a lawyer and her stepmother Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, Emhoff has eschewed politics and embraced her fashion profile as a model, artist and designer. She first drew notice in the style world when she donned a jewel-dripped coat...
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
Audra Mari went down under for her wedding dress. The former Miss World America chose an Australian designer for her North Dakota wedding to actor Josh Duhamel on Sept. 10, and she found her dress in the most relatable way. "I was searching Pinterest for ideas after we got engaged,...
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
I don’t reach for lip products all that often, but when I do, it’s the coveted Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I can personally confirm that the product is indeed worth the hype. It’s a lipstick and balm crossover that coats your lips in the most gorgeous and universally flattering sheer berry color. It literally looks like you just finished a bowl of fresh, juicy strawberries. However, after wearing Black Honey to the office and countless events, I figured there might be formulas out there that are equally as good, if not better. Per usual, I immediately consulted TikTok because...
Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As temperatures begin to fall and windy weather picks up, it can show on...
My makeup bag is full of committed relationships. There is the MAC eyeliner I’ve worn since I was a teenager, my favorite $5 Maybelline mascara, the MERIT Beauty blush that blends perfectly into my skin, and an Hourglass palette that gives me a gorgeous glow. But, try as I may, I’m very non-committal when it comes to foundation.
Selecting skin-care products can be overwhelming. Take a look at dermatologists' recommendations when it comes to two readily available brands: Olay and Neutrogena.
Kyle Richards just wanted to show her friends a good time in Aspen, but the trip she planned for months ultimately turned into a series of meltdowns and fights between the women Tensions were heightened even more in this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now it appears it's Kathy Hilton's turn to sit in the hot seat. Last week, Erika Girardi was the center of the drama as the women grilled her about the seven-figure diamond earrings her former husband gave her 15...
Anyone with chronic dark circles will tell you that brightening under-eye products can make a world of difference when it comes to looking like an adult with a healthy sleep schedule. The thing is, the presence of dark under eyes isn't something you can really control. Sure, they can feel exasperated by fatigue and other health issues, but in many cases, they're simply hereditary.
Just as the sun will set at the end of the day, it is equally inevitable that you will deal with acne at some point in your lifetime. While breakouts are commonly associated with adolescence, adults are not immune from pimples. Your breakouts may vary in severity depending on a host of factors, like your skin type, stress level, and even your diet. That’s where the best facial cleansers for your acne-prone skin come in to help (hopefully) save the day. Facial Cleanser Buying Guide Before you go out and purchase a cleanser to use, consider the following criteria. Skin Type: Everyone’s skin...
Comedones seen in acne are blocked pores of sebum resulting from inflamed sebaceous glands. Excess sebum production, accumulation of keratin in the sebaceous glands, or bacteria trapped in hair follicles cause skin lesions (blackheads and whiteheads) in cases of acne vulgaris. Vitamin C is one of the most well-researched skincare...
