Moore County, NC

North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy

A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
RALEIGH, NC
County Crime Report: Sept. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available

ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Sheriff announces arrest after search in Spies

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in the Spies area. On Sept.12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a residence in the 100 block of Cody Lane. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
RALEIGH, NC
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
2 men linked to kidnapping, car theft in Raeford

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Hoke County deputies are looking for two men believed to be involved in the kidnapping of two children in Raeford on Tuesday night.
RAEFORD, NC

