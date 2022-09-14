Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy
A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
It starts with this text and the next thing you know, you're bank account is cleared out!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to keep up with all the emails you get from every company you do business with, but if one comes across your list and the subject line is: Important information about a trending payment scam, I suggest you give it a once over. Banks...
County Crime Report: Sept. 16
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
cbs17
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available
ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
NC violence interrupter, outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
my40.tv
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrest after search in Spies
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in the Spies area. On Sept.12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a residence in the 100 block of Cody Lane. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
Community steps up after massive fire guts family-owned furniture business in Stanly County
STANFIELD, N.C. — A large furniture shop erupted in flames, destroying the building Friday afternoon in Stanly County. Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene in Stanfield where Morgan Chair on Sunset Lake Road West, off Highway 200, was engulfed in flames. Black smoke could be seen for miles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
Man killed, woman in ER after shooting, Davidson County Sheriff says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in the emergency room after a shooting, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The location of the shooting and the identities of the victims are not being released at this time. Sheriff Simmons says that the victims drove or were taken […]
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
Lottery player plans to help family with six-figure NC prize. ‘I’m trying not to cry’
A woman’s $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a six-figure jackpot, lottery officials say.
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
WRAL
2 men linked to kidnapping, car theft in Raeford
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Hoke County deputies are looking for two men believed to be involved in the kidnapping of two children in Raeford on Tuesday night.
WXII 12
One person killed, two seriously injured after driver loses control on US 29 in Guilford County
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Charges are expected in a deadly car crash in High Point, according to police. High Point Police, High Point Fire Department, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. First responders...
Comments / 1