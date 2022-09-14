INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a mother was killed and the suspect was later shot by police. The mother was shot and killed after dropping her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center which is near 10th and North Holmes on the near west side just east of Concord Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Officers say the woman was shot several times and later died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO