Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Mother Killed Outside of Daycare, Suspect Shot by Police

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a mother was killed and the suspect was later shot by police. The mother was shot and killed after dropping her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center which is near 10th and North Holmes on the near west side just east of Concord Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Officers say the woman was shot several times and later died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
New Jersey State
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder Arrest in Mass Ave Standoff

INDIANAPOLIS--Attempted murder is one charge against one of the men accused of holding cops off from inside a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington, in Indianapolis. Police say they were shot at when approaching that business to serve a search warrant. “As officers with the IMPD SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Shooting#Murder#Crown Hill Cemetery#N New Jersey Street#Violent Crimes Task Force#Muslim#Somolian
WTHR

23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years prison for trafficking 500 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, an investigation involving narcotics was held for Hamilton on Aug. 25. During the investigation, court documents say Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant near east 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Incident at 34th and Arlington, People Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS--Indianapolis Metro Police have arrested four men after a SWAT standoff Thursday morning. Lt. Shane Foley says the SWAT team went to a business on Massachusetts Ave. at 34th and Arlington to serve a search warrant related to a Wednesday shooting. “As officers with the IMP SWAT team were approaching...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman found shot to death on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. on Thursday in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

