Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other
INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'
The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has a criminal history, according to court records.
IMPD: Mother Killed Outside of Daycare, Suspect Shot by Police
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a mother was killed and the suspect was later shot by police. The mother was shot and killed after dropping her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center which is near 10th and North Holmes on the near west side just east of Concord Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Officers say the woman was shot several times and later died at the hospital.
