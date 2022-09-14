Moving forward from one of the difficult-to-watch season openers in recent memory is difficult for fans of the Dallas Cowboys, but the team itself must. If there’s one glimmering hope for the public to look forward to it’s linebacker Micah Parsons and the defense. Thinking back to when quarterback Cooper Rush took over against Minnesota in 2021, the defense stepped up and they will have to again for the next month to keep any hope alive while Dak Prescott is sidelined.

DALLAS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO