Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Daily Mail

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore, telling the offensive coordinator 'we've got to be a little bit smarter'... as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas

Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas following Dak Prescott's thumb injury, as head coach Mike McCarthy called out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. The Cowboys are 0-1 following a deflating 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPN, the offense was not exactly setting the world on fire before Prescott exited the game in the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surgeon talks Prescott, mock-draft WRs, OL ranking plummet all headline Cowboys news

Moving forward from one of the difficult-to-watch season openers in recent memory is difficult for fans of the Dallas Cowboys, but the team itself must. If there’s one glimmering hope for the public to look forward to it’s linebacker Micah Parsons and the defense. Thinking back to when quarterback Cooper Rush took over against Minnesota in 2021, the defense stepped up and they will have to again for the next month to keep any hope alive while Dak Prescott is sidelined.
FanBuzz

Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys

Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
ABC Big 2 News

Coach’s return to his roots

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fort Stockton head coach, Jeremy Hickman knows a thing or two about panther football and was eager as ever when he was offered the head coaching job just this year. The long time panther spoke about his time in Fort Stockton and what made him return to his roots. “I […]
