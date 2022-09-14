Read full article on original website
eastlansinginfo.news
An Acronym for Everything: Meet ELHS’s New Principal
Ever since he was in high school, Shannon Mayfield has wanted to help people. Whether in law enforcement or education, Mayfield has always tried to serve his community in whatever way he can. As the newly hired principal at East Lansing High School, Mayfield, 61, is continuing his long career...
extrainningsoftball.com
Extra Inning Softball 14U All-Summer Team (Sept. 18, 2022)
Meiko Dominguez, 2025, C/SS/3B, Texas Bombers Gold-Malpass: The uncommitted player ended summer with .417 batting average, 43 hits, 10 homers, 45 RBIs and 33 runs on the summer and she was named the MVP of the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series en route to leading the Bombers to the 14U Alliance national title.
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Week 4 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 3 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines destroyed Connecticut at Michigan Stadium...
Saline teacher, coach remembered: ‘When the kids were successful, you could just see it in her eyes’
SALINE, MI - Whether it was helping students solve a math problem or watching them improve their skills on the volleyball court, nothing inspired Trisca Beasley like seeing a young person apply what they learned in real life. Former Manchester Community Schools Athletic Director Wes Gall said he saw Beasley’s...
Incoming University of Michigan president arrives for first tailgate ahead of football game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Incoming University of Michigan President Santo Ono was on the Ann Arbor campus early Saturday for his first Wolverine tailgating experience before the football game with the University of Connecticut. Ono, who comes to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, was voted the next...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
abc12.com
Flint Jewish leader hopes Grand Blanc football players learn from hateful messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Jewish Federation's top leader hopes offensive images and messages in an online group chat with some Grand Blanc High School football players lead to a teachable moment. Some of the messages in a private Snapchat group included images of players making Hitler salutes,...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Michigan Marching Band plays ‘Mr. Brightside’ while fans belt out lyrics at Big House [Video]
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has been a pretty fun day so far at the Big House as they currently lead Connecticut 59-0 with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. During halftime of today’s game, the Michigan Marching Band got the fans fired...
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
How Penix's 20-for-20 Streak Against Michigan State Played Out
At Indiana, the quarterback had his way against the Spartans, but didn't win.
1051thebounce.com
Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak
The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
