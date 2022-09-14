Cardinals injury updates ahead of first practices of Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals began the season with a number of key players injured. Several missed the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, a 44-21 defeat, or were limited in their playing time.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some updates about the players’ injuries earlier in the week. As the Cardinals have their first practice of the week on Wednesday, let’s have a look at what the status of these players is.

CB Marco Wilson

Wilson exited the game on Sunday in the Chiefs’ final possession with some sort of leg injury. Wilson said postgame that he was fine.

On Monday, Kingsbury said Wilson was “doing better.”

“We’ll get him out there, run him around and see how he feels, but he’s doing better,” he said.

OL Justin Pugh

Pugh missed the season opener with a neck injury he sustained before the season. The hope is he can be back.

“He’s still day-to-day,” Kingsbury said Monday. ‘We’ve got to get through the next couple of days, and Wednesday hopefully he can do something. We’ll see if we can get him going, but I don’t know. We have to see how he responds Wednesday at practice.”

DL J.J. Watt

Watt’s calf injury kept him out of the game on Sunday and his situation seems to mirror Pugh’s.

“He’s day to day,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll get him out Wednesday and see. Hopefully he can give us something this week.”

WR Rondale Moore

Moore’s hamstring injury was poorly timed, as the Cardinals appeared to have a game plan based on him playing.

He was to be featured.

Kingsbury was less certain about Moore for this week.

“That’s another guy that Wednesday we’ll see how he feels,” he said. “Hopefully, he can do something, but we’ve got to get him out there.”