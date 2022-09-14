ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

