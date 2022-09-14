ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for child molestation

A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

One man charged in fatal Dacula street racing accident

A Hoschton man has been charged with accidentally hitting and killing someone in a street race. The accident happened when Javier Ramirez, 27 of Hoschton, was racing another vehicle in his illegally modified truck. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the two vehicles were speeding along Braselton Highway in Dacula at speeds of more than 80 mph on July 31 around 10:30 p.m. when an innocent driver pulled out of a private driveway and into the road. Ramirez struck the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Smith, 50, of Buford, who died as a result of the crash.
DACULA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
ALTO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County deputy loses home in fire

SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA

