A Hoschton man has been charged with accidentally hitting and killing someone in a street race. The accident happened when Javier Ramirez, 27 of Hoschton, was racing another vehicle in his illegally modified truck. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the two vehicles were speeding along Braselton Highway in Dacula at speeds of more than 80 mph on July 31 around 10:30 p.m. when an innocent driver pulled out of a private driveway and into the road. Ramirez struck the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Smith, 50, of Buford, who died as a result of the crash.

DACULA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO