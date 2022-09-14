Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Athens woman found dead in Habersham County
A murder mystery is unfolding across several Georgia counties. A woman from Athens was found dead in Habersham County.
Man with knife shot, killed after confronting Cobb officers, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Cobb County has died after being shot by a Cobb County police officer on Wednesday night, officials confirmed. Officers were called to a home on Sandtown Road in an unincorporated area of Marietta at 8:15 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for child molestation
A Gainesville man was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on multiple child molestation charges. Repo X Lewis, 54, is accused of molesting a child, who was 11 years old at the time, for two years. A live-in relative brought the case to the Gainesville Police Department on Aug. 29.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Dirt bikes and 4-wheeler stolen from local business; slew of arrests for DUI; drugs; battery, more
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 1, to Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest- A 46-year-old Marietta man was arrested in the area of H...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 2
DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station on Glenwood Road, leaving one of them critically injured.
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Cops: Man arrested after Conyers food delivery mix-up leads to fatal shooting
A food delivery made to the wrong Conyers address last week resulted in deadly consequences after an occupant of the home shot and killed the man trying to retrieve his order, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activity
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A traffic stop on Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400 led to a drug arrest. It happened on August 7. According to the deputy’s report, “I observed a silver in color Toyota Prius traveling in front of my patrol vehicle. I observed the driver nearly drive onto the center median and make an abrupt jerk of the steering wheel to avoid the median,” the officer wrote.
Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
A 27-year-old man was recently arrested after Gwinnett County police say he killed a man while street racing in late July.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens woman found in Habersham Co ID’d, man charged after chase in Bank Co
We have this morning the name of the Athens woman whose body was found earlier this week in Habersham County: Deborah Collier was 59 years old. Her family says she disappeared from home in Athens last weekend. Her body was discovered off Highway 441 near Tallulah Falls. An investigation into Collier’s death is ongoing.
accesswdun.com
One man charged in fatal Dacula street racing accident
A Hoschton man has been charged with accidentally hitting and killing someone in a street race. The accident happened when Javier Ramirez, 27 of Hoschton, was racing another vehicle in his illegally modified truck. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the two vehicles were speeding along Braselton Highway in Dacula at speeds of more than 80 mph on July 31 around 10:30 p.m. when an innocent driver pulled out of a private driveway and into the road. Ramirez struck the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Smith, 50, of Buford, who died as a result of the crash.
Street racer charged in death of beloved Gwinnett County husband, father of 2
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
nowhabersham.com
Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy loses home in fire
SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting
The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
Comments / 0