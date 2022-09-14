Read full article on original website
12 Step Fellowship sale is Sept. 24
The 12 Step Fellowship 2nd annual outdoor sale will be held on Saturday, Sept, 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be all kinds of household goods. The sale will be held on Hwy. 100, right on the curve headed towards Tahlequah, follow the signs from Mcquick’s. “It’s going to be a great weekend to get out, hope to see you there,” organizer Melani Davis said.
Arvest Bank to award $10,500 to local teachers
Local teachers in the Fort Smith/River Valley area will receive a total of $10,500 through Arvest Bank’s seventh annual “We Love Teachers” initiative. “We Love Teachers” will provide a total of 145 $500 gifts to individual teachers who work at public state-funded schools throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom…
Sallisaw school staff to receive bonus pay
Teachers, custodians and other personnel employed by the Sallisaw School system may be happy to know the Sallisaw School Board approved a one-time, “non-recurring” COVID-19 Return to Work bonus of $1,165 along with other school-related and personnel items on Monday. The monthly meeting of the school board included the “discussion, consideration and action to provide each employee with a bonus…
Host contract extended for Brushy Creek Lake Camp
Brushy Creek Lake Camp will have a host until June 30, 2023, aer the Sallisaw City Commission voted Monday to extend its agreement with current camp host LaHoma Jones. “Our relationship with Mrs. Jones and her husband, Randy, acting as our camp host has worked very well. We couldn’t be happier with what they’ve done up there,” Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton told the commissioners. “They…
FRI. SEPT. 16, 23 & 30 Soup N’ Souls, meeting, 6 p.m., The Shed, on Cherokee, Sallisaw. For more info call 918-774-3120. AA meeting, 7 p.m., Fridays, Vian Methodist Church, corner of Lee and Blackstone. For more info call 539-832-0952. SAT. SEPT. 17 Book launch and singing, Sweet Nana’s, Vian. Local authors Rebecca Cole and Yvonne Tillapaugh will be there. Annual Gore Cruise Night, Car…
Muldrow town administrator fired
Muldrow town trustees and city hall department heads have begun trying to chart a course without a road map through the logistical and administrative minefield left unattended following Thursday night's abrupt firing of Town Administrator Matt Duke. That muddled journey began Monday afternoon at a special meeting of the town’s board of trustees when the board and city hall hierarchy addressed…
Trinity United Methodist Church Plans Chili Cook-off Sept. 24
Helping Hands Food Pantry of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow will host a chili cook-off and an ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. The event will include special music provided by the church, according to Lavonna Smith, chairperson of the fundraising committee for the church. “Come join us for a fun filled afternoon listening to special music from our own talent pool. Eat…
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
Speed patrols
The Sallisaw Police Department will be conducting speed and traffic enforcement on all of Taylor Drive and Dogwood from Cherokee north to city limits from Sept. 14 to 21.
Arrest warrant issued for former vape shop employee accused of embezzlement
A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Sallisaw resident accused of embezzling from a local vape shop. Andrea “Andy” R. Brown, 31, was charged Sept. 12 in Sequoyah County District Court and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest the same day, according to court records. Sallisaw Police officer Caleb Dotson reported on Aug. 31 he responded to Vapor Maven on Cherokee Street regarding two…
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Sallisaw debuts new fire engine
Sallisaw has a new fire engine to serve the community. e 2022 E1 Typhoon Fire Pumper was recently purchased by the city. The new pumper replaces a 1991 E1 unit, which will be moved to a reserve pumper. “We were fortunate to find this unit on the lot and ready for purchase,” said Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton. “We had been researching purchasing a new unit for about three years now. Back in…
Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault
A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
