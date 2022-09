Wine and cheese are an excellent pairing. But you know what’s just as excellent a pairing if you know what you’re doing? Beer and cheese. “Beer pairs surprisingly well with cheese. Better, in fact, than wine, according to many people,” says Charles Duque, Managing Director (North America) of The French Dairy Board. “The freshness of the beer, its carbonation and its complex flavor profiles make it an ideal accompaniment for a cheeseboard. And unlike wine, beer has a bigger range of flavor, which opens up a new world of unexpected, delicious pairings.”

DRINKS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO