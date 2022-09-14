Joseph Bernard Reierson, 94, of Elgin, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, Iowa. He was born on June 23, 1928 to Cornelius and Martha (Tollofson) Reierson on the family farm near Gunder. Joseph attended country school in the Marion Township and then served in the United States Army.

