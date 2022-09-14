Read full article on original website
Alice Christen
Alice Judith Anna May Christen, 5 mos., passed away suddenly, Friday, September 2, 2022. Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Brian Boehmler officiating. Visitation preceded services at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Joseph Reierson
Joseph Bernard Reierson, 94, of Elgin, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, Iowa. He was born on June 23, 1928 to Cornelius and Martha (Tollofson) Reierson on the family farm near Gunder. Joseph attended country school in the Marion Township and then served in the United States Army.
