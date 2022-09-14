Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had been frequented by the homeless. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they have with...
hendersonville.com
Fletcher Family Festival Returns on Saturday, September 24th
The Fletcher Family Festival will be held at Bill Moore Community Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This is a free community family event presented by the Fletcher Parks & Recreation Department & the Town of Fletcher. There will be 18 vendors selling crafts,...
recordpatriot.com
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
tmpresale.com
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderlands show in Cherokee, NC Dec 10, 2022 – presale password
We have the Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland presale passcode!! Everyone with this pre-sale code will have a great opportunity to order great seats before anyone else!!!. You might not get another opportunity to see Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland’s show in Cherokee, NC!. Here are all the Cirque Musica Holiday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theurbannews.com
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home
The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property—a single-family home on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and reared in Asheville. “This has been an...
my40.tv
Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
Smoky Mountain News
Lazy Hiker welcomes bluegrass legend
The Darren Nicholson Band (Americana/bluegrass) will perform during the “Pickin’ Into Fall” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lazy Hiker Brewing in Franklin. Nicholson is a Jackson County native and founding member of the nationally-known, award-winning Western North Carolina bluegrass group Balsam Range. He is...
biltmorebeacon.com
Squeeze inside—if you can— this off-beat, book lover's paradise
If you drive about a mile past the dump on Mauney Cove Road (near Maggie Valley), then take a plunge of a right into a very steep drive that might scrape the undercarriage of your car, you will be confronted by a low slung cinderblock building, painted baby blue and without windows. This is the Bargain Book Shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Franklin
When Brooke Reale was a kid, her family would vacation in North Carolina, traveling from their home in Florida to the cabins in Franklin that her relatives had owned since the ’60s. They would stop for peaches and boiled peanuts on the way, and once they got to Macon County, they often panned for gold and gems, and visited Mason’s Ruby and Sapphire Mine for souvenirs.
hendersonville.com
2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair Offers More Ways to Save
The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. “In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain...
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
hendersonville.com
Celebrate the Annual Monarch Migration in Hendersonville
Mid-September through early October is the best time to watch for migrating monarch butterflies in our area. To celebrate this wondrous natural phenomenon, two educational programs are being hosted in Hendersonville, sponsored by Hendersonville’s Bee City USA program. Estela Romero, international monarch expert and educator from the town of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
10 of North Carolina’s Best Haunted Houses to Visit this Spooky Season
Spooky season is slowly approaching. So, that can only mean one thing. Time to plan your trip to a haunted house. Yes, scary, spooky, haunted, and all of the above! I am a fan of Halloween and an even bigger fan of haunted houses. Not really sure why, because I do scream and freak out but then end up laughing afterward. It’s something about being scared that is actually pretty funny to me. Weird, I know. Well, now that I am in North Carolina it’s time to find some new haunted places to try.
FOX Carolina
Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
This rare truffle has been the Appalachian Mountains' secret for over a decade
This rare truffle can only be found in two places in the world. Forager Alan Muskat shares the secret about how to try one in Asheville, NC.
WYFF4.com
Huge bear spotted near homes in Landrum caught on camera brings warning from DNR
LANDRUM, S.C. — An Upstate man was shocked this week to see a huge black bear wandering near his home. Zach Clardy told WYFF News 4 he saw and took photos of "what may be the largest back bear in the state." He said the wild encounter happened Thursday...
iheart.com
Man Sentenced in Gun Stor Break-in, HCA Wants AVL/BC Suit Dismissed
(Asheville, NC) -- HCA Healthcare is trying to have a lawsuit dismissed. Asheville and Buncombe County are part of a suit which claims the system has monopolized healthcare in western North Carolina. HCA filed a motion this week to toss the case, calling the allegations baseless. Mission Hospital is run by the healthcare system.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
“Warming Station” Planned for Spruce Pine
As cooler weather arrives, the Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is making plans to help those for whom warmth in the winter months is a problem. Their plans are to open a “Warming Station”, which is a temporary shelter for those whose houses lack sufficient insulation to keep warm, their electricity has been cut off or they can’t afford heating oil or gas. The Beacon Center is not a homeless shelter, as they will only be open a limited number of hours and have limited services. The Center also is not a daycare for children or elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. When the overnight temperature is consistently below 30 degrees, the decision will be made to open the center. Announcements will be made on WTOE and WKYK, published on social media and a purple banner will be placed outside of the location on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. The Center will then operate overnight from 6 pm to 8 am. For more information or to volunteer call 828-675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
country1037fm.com
Adam Sandler Bringing Stand-Up Tour To North Carolina And South Carolina
Adam Sandler is adding to his already busy film schedule and swinging back around to his stand-up comedy/music roots. Sandler has announced that he’s hitting the road for a stand-up tour this fall, his first since 2019. According to Consequence, the 15-city arena tour kicks off on October 21st...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local gallery owner wins People Choice Award in Flat Rock’s ‘Art in Bloom’ art show
Saluda Moon Glass Studio & Gallery owner and fused glass artist, Susan Cannon, opened her new gallery in June of this year. In August, she entered one of her pieces in the annual “Art in Bloom” show, held by the Gallery at Flat Rock. Her work was one of 20 selected from the 153 entries.
Comments / 0