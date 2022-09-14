Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Middletown woman accused in sister’s murder found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents. Monica Pennington was previously indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in her sister’s shooting. Monica’s attorney entered a plea of not...
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Fox 19
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
Police: 15-year-old suspect in Wilmington double shooting in custody
Police said the 15-year-old is a suspect in a shooting at the Wilmington Green Apartments that left two juveniles injured.
Fox 19
Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
WLWT 5
Pike County trial: Murder victim Kenneth Rhoden's family members give chilling testimony
WAVERLY, Ohio — Donald Stone, 50, turned to a box of tissues to help keep his composure during another day of chilling testimony in George Wagner's murder trial. "Do you recognize that photo?" prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Stone. "Yes," said Stone, Kenneth Rhoden's cousin. "And can you tell us...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
WLWT 5
Three years after four members of a West Chester family were killed, suspect set to stand trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — After waiting more than three years, a West Chester man accused of murdering his wife and three other family members is about to go on trial. Gurpreet Singh was back in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday afternoon for a final scheduled hearing before the trial starts on Oct. 3.
Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts twelve
A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
Fox 19
Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington. It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street. Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police. Right now, police do not have a...
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee sentenced to prison
CLARK COUNTY — A former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee is heading to prison. Robert Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of theft in office in August. As part of a plea agreement, a third count was dismissed. News Center 7 was...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies
SIDNEY — Two men from Piqua have been arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Shelby County businesses, according to a news release. The robberies took place in the Fort Loramie, New Port, and Houston areas in...
WLWT 5
Middletown police investigating fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
WLWT 5
Crime lab error leads to six month audit of drug analysis in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — A drug testing error at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and Crime Lab has triggered an audit reviewing six months of drug cases. The lab is housed in a new state-of-the-art building in Blue Ash that just opened last year. It is responsible for testing suspected drugs in criminal cases.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
