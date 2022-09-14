ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Disability#Violent Crime
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
10TV

Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts twelve

A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
HILLSBORO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington. It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street. Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police. Right now, police do not have a...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy