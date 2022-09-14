ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFB

Zachary City Council considering noise ordinance amid multiple complaints

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary City Council is considering a noise ordinance after several complaints were made over the last two years. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas. She and the council are looking at setting a decibel limit in most areas and limiting sounds such as music and even barking dogs during certain times of the night.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13

RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the Intracoastal Bridge could extend the drive time for some commuters. At 120 feet tall, it’s no easy feat transporting and putting the giant bridge beams in place needed to make the updates. They’re part of the new Intracoastal Southbound Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish. While bridge construction is underway, DOTD hopes to limit lane closures to nighttime, so crews don’t disrupt people’s drives.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is October 1st

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Many of us need to dispose of leftover hazardous household products. Without proper disposal, these products may catch fire, explode, or contaminate groundwater. Instead of pouring these products down the drain, get rid of them in a safer manner. East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting an event where you can bring everything that you cannot put in the trash or pour down the drain. Dispose of all of your household waste at Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive in Baton Rouge.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

EBR School Board unanimously votes to bring Capitol High back to parish system

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of integrating Capitol Senior High School back into the parish school system. The decision comes after a public forum with an outpouring of support to bring the school back under the control of the EBR School Board. The historic high school was seized and put into a state-level recovery school district in 2008.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School board creates district to consider funding higher salaries

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - This is a press release from the Livingston Parish School Board:. The Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday (Sept. 15) voted to create an Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) to review local funding options for improving salaries for all Livingston Parish School System employees. The...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

