Zachary City Council considering noise ordinance amid multiple complaints
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary City Council is considering a noise ordinance after several complaints were made over the last two years. Councilwoman Laura O’Brien says they are drafting up guidelines to cover a few different areas. She and the council are looking at setting a decibel limit in most areas and limiting sounds such as music and even barking dogs during certain times of the night.
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Metro Council approves stormwater utility district, gives public first look at potential fee
The Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish stormwater systems were combined into a public utility district Wednesday evening, the first step toward the Metro Council considering a stormwater fee to fund maintenance for the parish’s drainage infrastructure. The 9-1 approval, with Councilwoman Jennifer Racca deferring, came after a...
Intracoastal Bridge construction means lanes closures, traffic jams
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Lane closures and traffic jams due to construction on the Intracoastal Bridge could extend the drive time for some commuters. At 120 feet tall, it’s no easy feat transporting and putting the giant bridge beams in place needed to make the updates. They’re part of the new Intracoastal Southbound Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish. While bridge construction is underway, DOTD hopes to limit lane closures to nighttime, so crews don’t disrupt people’s drives.
Village Deaux to open Carencro location later this year; Here's where it will land
Village Deaux will open a Carencro location this fall, its third location in Acadiana. Owners Drake and Rachel Pothier announced on social media late Friday they will move into the space that most recently house Cajun Market Donut at 115 Derek Drive, Suite 111. Cajun Market closed last month after...
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of Red Light Camera program in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are set to once again review how effective those pesky red light cameras are across the city. “It was something that I wanted to explore and look at when I got here, and the time is right now,” said Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn, of District 6.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day is October 1st
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Many of us need to dispose of leftover hazardous household products. Without proper disposal, these products may catch fire, explode, or contaminate groundwater. Instead of pouring these products down the drain, get rid of them in a safer manner. East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting an event where you can bring everything that you cannot put in the trash or pour down the drain. Dispose of all of your household waste at Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive in Baton Rouge.
Concerns linger in the air as company moves forward to store CO2 under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - It was a relaxing day on Lake Maurepas for a couple of fishermen Thursday, but there are concerns that could soon change with a proposed plan to store carbon dioxide under the popular lake. "It's so beautiful, it's untouched," owner of Southern Boys outdoor shop, Kinion Bankston,...
Drop off household hazardous materials in EBR, Ascension parishes in October
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes can drop off their household hazardous materials for one day in October. The collection day for both parishes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ascension Parish residents can drop off...
Livonia High principal reassigned to head alternative instructive program in Pointe Coupee Parish
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A major leadership change is happening at Livonia High after education leaders called a special meeting to address ongoing violence at the school in recent weeks. Assistant Superintendent Karla Jack will replace Cleotha Johnigan Jr. as Livonia’s new head administrator, as he transitions into a new...
EBR School Board unanimously votes to bring Capitol High back to parish system
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of integrating Capitol Senior High School back into the parish school system. The decision comes after a public forum with an outpouring of support to bring the school back under the control of the EBR School Board. The historic high school was seized and put into a state-level recovery school district in 2008.
DOTD: All lanes open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road after an accident Wednesday morning. Congestion has reached eight miles in length as of 9 a.m., according to DOTD.
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
With exam scores certified, LCG lining up interviews with police chief candidates; see the scores
One candidate for Lafayette police chief was removed from consideration Wednesday after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the civil service exam scores for the five candidates. Lafayette Police Department Maj. Dewitt Sheridan scored a 67 on the exam, below the required score of 75 to...
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
School board creates district to consider funding higher salaries
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - This is a press release from the Livingston Parish School Board:. The Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday (Sept. 15) voted to create an Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) to review local funding options for improving salaries for all Livingston Parish School System employees. The...
