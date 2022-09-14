BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Many of us need to dispose of leftover hazardous household products. Without proper disposal, these products may catch fire, explode, or contaminate groundwater. Instead of pouring these products down the drain, get rid of them in a safer manner. East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting an event where you can bring everything that you cannot put in the trash or pour down the drain. Dispose of all of your household waste at Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm at LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive in Baton Rouge.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO