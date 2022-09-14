ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans vs Bills live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

By Marc Farzetta
 2 days ago

The Titans vs Bills live stream puts two teams in primetime that are coming off very different week one experiences. Buffalo is riding a high after beating-up on the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams with a 31-10 drubbing to open the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is eager to get this NFL live stream underway as they want to get the taste of last week’s 21-20 loss to the Giants out of their mouths as quickly as possible.

Titans vs Bills live stream channel, start time

The Titans vs Bills live stream is Monday, Sept. 19.
Time — 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 12.15 a.m. GMT
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV or NFL Plus
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Titans may still be in shock after how they lost to the Giants in week one. They took a 13-0 lead into halftime only to see New York even things up in the third. Then Tennessee reestablished control when quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit running back Dontrell Hilliard for a 23-yard touchdown to put then back in front 20-13 with 2:54 left in the third. The Giants would score a touchdown with 1:09 left in regulation and instead of kicking the PAT to tie, they went for the win and converted a successful two-point conversion. Tennessee got the ball back, ran eight plays to get into field goal range, but kicker Randy Bullock missed the would-be game winning 47-yard field goal as time expired. The Titans didn’t trail in the game until the final 66 seconds of regulation.

That’s a loss that’s tough to get over. All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry ran for just 82 yards on 21 carries in the loss.

The Buffalo Bill’s rise continued in their huge week one win over the Rams. To think, just a few short years ago, Buffalo was a franchise eager to shed a decade-and-a-half’s worth of missing out on the playoffs and about two-and-a-half-decades between playoffs wins. Now, they are among the cream of the crop.

In week one, for the seventh time in his career quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Only Tom Brady and Drew Brees have done that more times than Allen. Brady is in his 23rd season. Brees played for 20 years. Allen is only in his fifth season.

Stefon Diggs started his season with eight catches and 122 yards and a touchdown last week. Also 33-year-old edge rusher Von Miller came up with two sacks in this Bills debut, helping his defense to a seven-sack day in total.

According to the Action Network the Bills are a huge 10-point favorite and -110 bet on the Money line.

How to watch the Titans vs Bills live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Titans vs Bills live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN
2. Connect to the location you want to stream from
3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Titans vs Bills live stream live streams in the US

In the U.S., Titans vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

If you have one of the best antennas , you can pull a local ABC network feed out of the sky for free.

Big Week 2 games

Chargers vs Chiefs live stream
Bengals vs Cowboys live stream

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT, Monday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could get this game with Sling TV (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus , if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services .

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Broncos vs Seahawks live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus .

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is 50% off! View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket , as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Titans vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Titans vs Bills on Sky Sports , the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Bills live stream starts at 12.15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports Arena.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Titans vs Bills live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Bills live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Titans vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Titans vs Bills on ESPN via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel .

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.

