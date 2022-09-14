ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Disgrace': Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger Over Cocaine Accusations, 'Vile' Comments About Her 1-Year-Old Son

By Samantha Benitz
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj is taking legal action against a blogger over their cocaine accusations and "vile" comments about her infant son.

The Tusa rapper filed a lawsuit against a woman named Marley Green known on social media as "Nosey Heaux," blasting her for spreading "false and malicious" rumors as though they were fact.

"We all know it's true. I'm not saying allegedly on that," Green stated in one video.

Minaj also made mention of Green's bombshell claims that her son shared with husband Kenneth Petty should be put into therapy because "your baby is going to be a rapist, too," arguing that Green had gone too far by calling her entire bloodline "trash" and "disgusting."

The chart-toppist artist is suing the blogger for defamation and is seeking damages of no less than $75,000, claiming that although Green is a "nobody," her shocking allegations still spread online due to the salaciousness .

In the filing, Green is referred to as someone "whose main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping, and bad debts."

Green claims Minaj had sent her threats in a video recently uploaded to her YouTube channel, alleging she had been doxxed and bullied by gang members. Green said she would also be seeking legal representation.

"Just go file the lawsuit," Green declared .

Meanwhile, Minaj is not backing down without a fight.

"Marley Green is a disgrace — someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki's one year-old son. When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name 'Nosey Heaux' because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment," Judd Burstein, an attorney representing the Super Bass hitmaker, told RadarOnline.com.

"Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies," Burstein added. "Eventually, the lesson will be learned."

