You’ve heard of homes with pizza kitchens – well this one boasts an entire pizza house

Normally, if you’re a fan of pizza, getting an outdoor pizza oven might be up your alley. But, you can take it one step further – like dropping $8.21 million on an estate that features its very own pizza house.

Yes, an entire building just for making pizza.

Family room Screen grab from Zillow

Sure, the five-bedroom, 11-bathroom custom-built residence in Ontario, Canada, also boasts other high-end features across 13,000 square feet, including:

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

Grand foyer

Elevator

Sound-proof theater

Billiards room

Recreation room

Bar and wine cellar

Gym

Nanny’s suite

30 car parking

Golf putting green

Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

The estate manages to combine an old world, classic feel with chic modernity, based on the photos.

Bar area Screen grab from Zillow

High ceilings and sleek hardwood floors seem to blend seamlessly with the egg shell and soft gray rooms, while the study richly displays a modest caramel color throughout.

Pizza house Screen grab from Zillow

The nearly 400-square-foot interior of the detached pizza house also comes as an elegant surprise with its high ceiling and ample space for entertaining.

Study Screen grab from Zillow

The gourmet kitchen in the main house isn’t too shabby either.

Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

