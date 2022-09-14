You’ve heard of homes with pizza kitchens – well this one boasts an entire pizza house
Normally, if you’re a fan of pizza, getting an outdoor pizza oven might be up your alley. But, you can take it one step further – like dropping $8.21 million on an estate that features its very own pizza house.
Yes, an entire building just for making pizza.
Sure, the five-bedroom, 11-bathroom custom-built residence in Ontario, Canada, also boasts other high-end features across 13,000 square feet, including:
Grand foyer
Elevator
Sound-proof theater
Billiards room
Recreation room
Bar and wine cellar
Gym
Nanny’s suite
30 car parking
Golf putting green
The estate manages to combine an old world, classic feel with chic modernity, based on the photos.
High ceilings and sleek hardwood floors seem to blend seamlessly with the egg shell and soft gray rooms, while the study richly displays a modest caramel color throughout.
The nearly 400-square-foot interior of the detached pizza house also comes as an elegant surprise with its high ceiling and ample space for entertaining.
The gourmet kitchen in the main house isn’t too shabby either.
