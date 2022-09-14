ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ve heard of homes with pizza kitchens – well this one boasts an entire pizza house

By TJ Macias
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dkpk_0hvGY7w900

Normally, if you’re a fan of pizza, getting an outdoor pizza oven might be up your alley. But, you can take it one step further – like dropping $8.21 million on an estate that features its very own pizza house.

Yes, an entire building just for making pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLmxH_0hvGY7w900
Family room Screen grab from Zillow

Sure, the five-bedroom, 11-bathroom custom-built residence in Ontario, Canada, also boasts other high-end features across 13,000 square feet, including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aMhP_0hvGY7w900
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

  • Grand foyer

  • Elevator

  • Sound-proof theater

  • Billiards room

  • Recreation room

  • Bar and wine cellar

  • Gym

  • Nanny’s suite

  • 30 car parking

  • Golf putting green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIdl9_0hvGY7w900
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

The estate manages to combine an old world, classic feel with chic modernity, based on the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Coy8_0hvGY7w900
Bar area Screen grab from Zillow

High ceilings and sleek hardwood floors seem to blend seamlessly with the egg shell and soft gray rooms, while the study richly displays a modest caramel color throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzlNx_0hvGY7w900
Pizza house Screen grab from Zillow

The nearly 400-square-foot interior of the detached pizza house also comes as an elegant surprise with its high ceiling and ample space for entertaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnysU_0hvGY7w900
Study Screen grab from Zillow

The gourmet kitchen in the main house isn’t too shabby either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwJh2_0hvGY7w900
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

