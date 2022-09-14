A Miami couple got married aboard a Brightline train. See the wedding picture

These two are going places.

No, really.

Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles got married Tuesday aboard a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

Why not tie the knot at say, a more traditional place? Or maybe even an Elvis drive-through?

Because the train had sweet significance for the couple, who used the rails to fast-track their relationship, traveling on date nights to explore restaurants and attend events in the area.

Gabelman, a Miami-Dade County teacher, didn’t meet Charles, an artist, on a train, but through real estate. He applied to sublease her apartment six years ago. And the two hit it off.

In deciding on a wedding venue, the lovebirds were searching for “a fun and unique way to connect their families from different cultures and backgrounds,” said Vanessa Alfonso, a spokesperson for the high-speed rail service that also has a station in Miami with plans for expansion to Orlando.

“The couple,” Alonso said, “chose to celebrate their marriage on Brightline to share the special memory of how they fell in love on the train.”

We were told the newlyweds were later regaled at a reception in a (non-mobile) reception in Hollywood.

Part II in the future? Perhaps a baby on board.