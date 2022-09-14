Kennedy Space Center, Florida — Hoping to witness the launch of NASA's Artemis 1 rocket to the moon is – so far – an exercise in frustration for Mark Franko. "I was hoping to feel the noise and the power and the sound – it would have been pretty interesting to see, I think," Franko told VOA as he and his friends tried to watch a launch behind a local restaurant not far from Cape Canaveral. But fuel leaks and other issues have twice postponed the most powerful rocket system ever created from taking off.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO