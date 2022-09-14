ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'

Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
Vogue

Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere

Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Fox News

‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’

Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
shefinds

We're Still Reeling From This Sexy Plunging Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore At Her Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

While many of us are *still* not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married two decades after their first engagement, we also can’t move on from her stunning wedding looks! The Marry Me star, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her big day glam via her newsletter On the JLo and naturally, they can’t get enough. While we’re in awe of all the details from Bennifer’s special day, there’s just one sight of Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that really took our breath away.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kaley Cuoco Repeatedly Re-creates Her Perfect Night With Pete Davidson in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer

Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL, English Premier League Expected to Power Peacock Growth This Year, Comcast Exec SaysDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock Series Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and when Sheila has the time of...
