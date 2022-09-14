Read full article on original website
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
From Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya: The 10 best dressed celebs at 2022 Emmy Awards
A style success(ion). Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and Elle Fanning are among the style stars that shined the brightest at Monday's Emmy awards.
Kenan Thompson mocked Leonardo DiCaprio at the Emmys by joking that Zendaya was 'too old' to date him
At the Emmys, host Kenan Thompson joked about Leonardo DiCaprio's notoriously young girlfriends. He said that 26-year-old Zendaya, who won an Emmy for "Euphoria," was "too old" to date the actor. DiCaprio's tendency to date younger women is fodder for jokes and memes online.
Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'
Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Gigi Hadid Steps Out Solo Following Leonardo DiCaprio Fling: See Photos From Her Night on the Town
Stepping out. Gigi Hadid attended a private party for her new clothing line by herself following her summer fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. Gigi, 27, was the guest of honor at the New York City event on Tuesday, September 6, which celebrated the launch of her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.
Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere
Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci performs with pal Christie Brinkley at Hamptons event: ‘Our tradition’
Susan Lucci is getting by with a little help from her celebrity friends. The "All My Children" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of herself posing alongside pal Christie Brinkley at the Hamptons in New York. On Saturday, the women participated in an event titled "Celebrity Autobiography," which was held at Southampton Arts Center.
We're Still Reeling From This Sexy Plunging Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore At Her Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
While many of us are *still* not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married two decades after their first engagement, we also can’t move on from her stunning wedding looks! The Marry Me star, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her big day glam via her newsletter On the JLo and naturally, they can’t get enough. While we’re in awe of all the details from Bennifer’s special day, there’s just one sight of Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that really took our breath away.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Emme Muniz, Seraphina Affleck Match in Shorts, Collared Shirts With J. Lo and Ben Affleck in L.A.
A new furry friend? Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck showed a little bit of PDA while visiting a Los Angeles animal rescue center on Saturday, September 3, with their respective kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck,...
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Kaley Cuoco Repeatedly Re-creates Her Perfect Night With Pete Davidson in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Kaley Cuoco is a time-traveling woman in love with Pete Davidson in the new trailer for Meet Cute. “Have you ever had a night like this in your entire life?” Cuoco repeatedly asks in the two-minute look at the upcoming Peacock film. More from The Hollywood ReporterNFL, English Premier League Expected to Power Peacock Growth This Year, Comcast Exec SaysDolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television'Last Light' Review: Matthew Fox's Inept New Peacock Series Cuoco’s Sheila and Davidson’s Gary meet on a bar in New York City one night, and when Sheila has the time of...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Emmys
Nominated for her role as alcoholic CIA asset Cassie in HBO Max's mystery-comedy The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco arrived at the Emmys looking way more glam than “fasten your seatbelts,” could ever cover. Cuoco wore a tiered tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress complete with pink and magenta flowers....
Sydney Sweeney Was ‘So Embarrassed’ When She Worked with Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Sydney Sweeney worked together on 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'. Why was the 'Euphoria' star embarrassed?
