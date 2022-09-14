Kourtney Kardashian Barker talks IVF struggles and more. Kourtney Kardashian — now Kourtney Kardashian Barker after her marriage to Travis Barker — says she and the Blink-182 drummer have put plans to expand their family on hold. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney, 43, told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Monday, Sept. 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she explained. The "Kardashians" star tied the knot with Travis, 46, in Italy, in May, but were trying to conceive as early as January, when they filmed scenes featuring Kourtney's Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse — and the sex ban that came with it — according to Cosmo. As Kourt told WSJ, though, she opted for the five-day, "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" to improve her chances of getting pregnant. "It's to reset your body," she said. "You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby." As for taking Travis' last name? "It was just a given," she said while promoting her new wellness gummie brand, Lemme, on Monday's edition of "Today." "It wasn't a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian," she said. The couple currently share Kourt's three kids with ex, Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7) and the children Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler (Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16), plus Travis' former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. "Because I came from a blended family, we have experience," Kourtney explained. "And also we've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO