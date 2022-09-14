ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt

Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Christina Aguilera
Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
FARGO, ND
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Praises Halle Bailey As She Faces Racist Backlash Over ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer: ‘Proud Of You’

Halle Bailey, 22, is receiving lots of love, as well as some unfortunate criticism, regarding the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie. After the first trailer was released by Disney on Sept. 9, so many fans and fellow celebs praised Halle for her historic role as Ariel. But Halle’s also been subject to racism criticism ever since was cast in the lead role of the Disney film way back in July 2019. Beyonce‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has been one of the most vocal celebrities to support Halle amidst the controversy.
TODAY.com

Linda Evangelista appears in first runway show in 15 years

Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the runway on Friday, closing out a Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. The appearance was the supermodel's first show in 15 years and marked her return to the spotlight since a cosmetic procedure left her "brutally disfigured." At Friday's show, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Delete this’: Fans ask Britney Spears to ‘calm down’ as she body shames Christina Aguilera’s dancers

Britney Spears fans are asking her to “calm down” as she seemingly made a body-shaming dig at Christina Aguilera and her dancers. Spears, who has changed her Instagram profile name to Channel 8, posted a quote in a new Instagram post on Monday (12 September) that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
Page Six

Josh Duhamel taken to ER hours before Audra Mari wedding

Busting a move busted his back. Josh Duhamel was rushed to the emergency room mere hours before he married wife Audra Mari earlier this month. The former pageant queen, 28, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday that the “Transformers” star, 49, threw his back out after “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the big day.
E! News

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
wonderwall.com

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she and Travis Barker stopped IVF, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian Barker talks IVF struggles and more. Kourtney Kardashian — now Kourtney Kardashian Barker after her marriage to Travis Barker — says she and the Blink-182 drummer have put plans to expand their family on hold. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney, 43, told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Monday, Sept. 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she explained. The "Kardashians" star tied the knot with Travis, 46, in Italy, in May, but were trying to conceive as early as January, when they filmed scenes featuring Kourtney's Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse — and the sex ban that came with it — according to Cosmo. As Kourt told WSJ, though, she opted for the five-day, "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" to improve her chances of getting pregnant. "It's to reset your body," she said. "You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby." As for taking Travis' last name? "It was just a given," she said while promoting her new wellness gummie brand, Lemme, on Monday's edition of "Today." "It wasn't a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian," she said. The couple currently share Kourt's three kids with ex, Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7) and the children Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler (Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16), plus Travis' former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. "Because I came from a blended family, we have experience," Kourtney explained. "And also we've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."
