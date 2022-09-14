Read full article on original website
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
Britney Spears likely won't be returning to the stage any time soon. In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what...
Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt
Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Harry Styles Sounds-Off on Fans Criticizing His Relationship with Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles is getting candid about his life in the September issue of Rolling Stone, as he graces the first-ever global cover. In the interview, Harry sounds-off about his fans’ reaction to girlfriend Olivia Wilde, his career, his sexuality and more. Discussing the online haters criticizing his relationship with...
Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress
Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Beyonce’s Mom Praises Halle Bailey As She Faces Racist Backlash Over ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer: ‘Proud Of You’
Halle Bailey, 22, is receiving lots of love, as well as some unfortunate criticism, regarding the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie. After the first trailer was released by Disney on Sept. 9, so many fans and fellow celebs praised Halle for her historic role as Ariel. But Halle’s also been subject to racism criticism ever since was cast in the lead role of the Disney film way back in July 2019. Beyonce‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has been one of the most vocal celebrities to support Halle amidst the controversy.
Linda Evangelista appears in first runway show in 15 years
Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the runway on Friday, closing out a Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. The appearance was the supermodel's first show in 15 years and marked her return to the spotlight since a cosmetic procedure left her "brutally disfigured." At Friday's show, which...
Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn, Heads to 7th Grade in a Sweet, Colorful Outfit
“I’m so lucky,” the RHONY alum gushed while sharing a look at her daughter’s first-day-of-school ensemble. After a fun-filled summer consisting of amazing vacations, home-cooked meals, and plenty of beach days, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, recently kicked off a new school year in the cutest colorful ensemble.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
Brittany Snow splits from husband Tyler Stanaland after rumors he ‘cheated’ with Selling The OC co-star Alex Hall
PITCH Perfect star Brittany Snow has split from her husband, Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland. It comes following rumors of infidelity, which the now ex-couple has denied. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Brittany and Tyler have called it quits after getting married two years ago. The reason for the split...
‘Delete this’: Fans ask Britney Spears to ‘calm down’ as she body shames Christina Aguilera’s dancers
Britney Spears fans are asking her to “calm down” as she seemingly made a body-shaming dig at Christina Aguilera and her dancers. Spears, who has changed her Instagram profile name to Channel 8, posted a quote in a new Instagram post on Monday (12 September) that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
Josh Duhamel taken to ER hours before Audra Mari wedding
Busting a move busted his back. Josh Duhamel was rushed to the emergency room mere hours before he married wife Audra Mari earlier this month. The former pageant queen, 28, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday that the “Transformers” star, 49, threw his back out after “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the big day.
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Emmys: Photos
A perfect pair. Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Flight Attendant star, 36, wore a custom a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with 3-D floral embellishments and a high-low skirt as she posed arm-in-arm with the Ozark actor, 40, at […]
Zac Efron says he 'almost died' in the severe accident that shattered his jaw and led people to speculate he'd had plastic surgery
The "High School Musical" star previously said the injury caused his chewing muscles to grow, thus altering the shape of his jaw.
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she and Travis Barker stopped IVF, plus more news
Kourtney Kardashian Barker talks IVF struggles and more. Kourtney Kardashian — now Kourtney Kardashian Barker after her marriage to Travis Barker — says she and the Blink-182 drummer have put plans to expand their family on hold. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney, 43, told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Monday, Sept. 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she explained. The "Kardashians" star tied the knot with Travis, 46, in Italy, in May, but were trying to conceive as early as January, when they filmed scenes featuring Kourtney's Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse — and the sex ban that came with it — according to Cosmo. As Kourt told WSJ, though, she opted for the five-day, "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" to improve her chances of getting pregnant. "It's to reset your body," she said. "You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby." As for taking Travis' last name? "It was just a given," she said while promoting her new wellness gummie brand, Lemme, on Monday's edition of "Today." "It wasn't a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian," she said. The couple currently share Kourt's three kids with ex, Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7) and the children Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler (Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16), plus Travis' former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. "Because I came from a blended family, we have experience," Kourtney explained. "And also we've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."
